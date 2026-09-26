Here's How Much Your Savings Can Earn at 4.20% APY in 2026

Published on Sept. 26, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I got one of my favorite kinds of emails this week: my bank telling me my savings APY is going up. My rate's climbing to 4.20% APY, and my first reaction was a little happy dance. A higher rate means I earn more interest!

I kind of saw this coming… The Fed raised interest rates last week, and when that happens many banks adjust their APYs to compete for more deposits.

Here's what a 4.20% APY can earn, based on your savings balance.

How much your savings earn at 4.20% APY

Right now, the national average savings account pays just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. So if you're at 4.20% APY, you'll earn about 11 times the amount of interest in a year.

Here's how much a 4.20% APY earns, and how it stacks up against the national average across different balances.

Balance At 0.37% (National Average) At 4.20% APY
$5,000 $18.50 $210
$10,000 $37 $420
$25,000 $92.50 $1,050
$50,000 $185 $2,100
$100,000 $370 $4,200
Data source: Author's calculations.

One thing to keep in mind: savings rates are variable. That means your APY can move up or down over time, so interest is never guaranteed.

What you can control is where your money sits. Keeping it in a top-paying account means you're always earning the highest APY available, whatever the rate environment does.

Where to find 4.20%+ APY right now

My team and I track the top online high-yield savings accounts. Two of my favorites won Motley Fool Money awards for 2026, and currently offer 4.20% APY on savings.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is where I keep my own emergency fund (formerly LendingClub). It earned our award for Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026, thanks to its consistent high APY, no monthly fees, and rare ATM access for a savings account.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a close runner-up, and honestly I recommend it more for people who prefer all-in-one style banking. It earned our award for Best Online Savings Account for 2026, with ATM access and one of the better apps in banking.

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.

Rates as of

SoFi Checking and Savings

Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for SoFi Checking and Savings

On SoFi's Secure Website.

Limited-time offer:
Earn $50 or $400 and +0.90% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it.

Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
APY
up to 4.20% Rate info Circle with letter I in it. Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
Min. To Earn APY
$0
  • Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
  • No monthly account fee
  • Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
  • ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
  • Early access to direct deposits
  • Tools to help you track savings goals
  • Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
  • Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
  • No branch access; online only
  • Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum

For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.

Open a SoFi Checking and Savings Account

Read Full Review

It's worth comparing a few before you move your money. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts to see where the top rates land right now.

Who a high-yield savings account is best for

A high-yield savings account works just like a regular savings account, except it pays a much higher rate.

So it's best for cash you want to keep liquid and reachable, not money you're trying to grow long term. A few examples:

  • Emergency funds: The money you'd tap for a job loss, car repair, or medical bill. It stays safe and available while still earning a real return.
  • Short-term savings goals: Cash you'll need in the next year or two, like a vacation, a car, or a house down payment.
  • Cash you're holding temporarily: Say you just sold a big investment and need somewhere to park the proceeds for a few months before your next move.

It's not the best spot for daily spending money, or for long-term investing. Checking accounts and investing accounts are better for those goals.

Put your idle cash to work

If your cash is parked at a big bank earning next to nothing, moving it is the simplest raise you'll get all year.

I switched years ago and never looked back. With the Fed pushing rates up again, an APY like 4.20% is worth taking advantage of while it's here -- my emergency fund is already earning it, and yours can start this afternoon.

Compare all the top high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and start earning more today.

FAQs

  • Yes. High-yield savings accounts are just as safe as any other bank account, as long as the bank is FDIC insured. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, even if the bank fails.

  • A good savings rate right now is around 4.00% APY. But honestly anything over 3.00% is great, and still miles ahead of the national average. Be aware as you shop around that many of the top accounts require monthly deposits or a higher minimum balance to earn the top advertised rate.

  • Most high-yield savings accounts pay interest monthly. But, it typically accrues and compounds daily, so earnings begin the day you deposit funds.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.