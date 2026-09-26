Here's How Much Your Savings Can Earn at 4.20% APY in 2026
I got one of my favorite kinds of emails this week: my bank telling me my savings APY is going up. My rate's climbing to 4.20% APY, and my first reaction was a little happy dance. A higher rate means I earn more interest!
I kind of saw this coming… The Fed raised interest rates last week, and when that happens many banks adjust their APYs to compete for more deposits.
Here's what a 4.20% APY can earn, based on your savings balance.
How much your savings earn at 4.20% APY
Right now, the national average savings account pays just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. So if you're at 4.20% APY, you'll earn about 11 times the amount of interest in a year.
Here's how much a 4.20% APY earns, and how it stacks up against the national average across different balances.
|Balance
|At 0.37% (National Average)
|At 4.20% APY
|$5,000
|$18.50
|$210
|$10,000
|$37
|$420
|$25,000
|$92.50
|$1,050
|$50,000
|$185
|$2,100
|$100,000
|$370
|$4,200
One thing to keep in mind: savings rates are variable. That means your APY can move up or down over time, so interest is never guaranteed.
What you can control is where your money sits. Keeping it in a top-paying account means you're always earning the highest APY available, whatever the rate environment does.
Where to find 4.20%+ APY right now
My team and I track the top online high-yield savings accounts. Two of my favorites won Motley Fool Money awards for 2026, and currently offer 4.20% APY on savings.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings is where I keep my own emergency fund (formerly LendingClub). It earned our award for Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026, thanks to its consistent high APY, no monthly fees, and rare ATM access for a savings account.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
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= Best
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is a close runner-up, and honestly I recommend it more for people who prefer all-in-one style banking. It earned our award for Best Online Savings Account for 2026, with ATM access and one of the better apps in banking.
SoFi Checking and Savings
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Earn up to 4.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.90% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 9/23/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#4. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
It's worth comparing a few before you move your money. Compare the best high-yield savings accounts to see where the top rates land right now.
Who a high-yield savings account is best for
A high-yield savings account works just like a regular savings account, except it pays a much higher rate.
So it's best for cash you want to keep liquid and reachable, not money you're trying to grow long term. A few examples:
- Emergency funds: The money you'd tap for a job loss, car repair, or medical bill. It stays safe and available while still earning a real return.
- Short-term savings goals: Cash you'll need in the next year or two, like a vacation, a car, or a house down payment.
- Cash you're holding temporarily: Say you just sold a big investment and need somewhere to park the proceeds for a few months before your next move.
It's not the best spot for daily spending money, or for long-term investing. Checking accounts and investing accounts are better for those goals.
Put your idle cash to work
If your cash is parked at a big bank earning next to nothing, moving it is the simplest raise you'll get all year.
I switched years ago and never looked back. With the Fed pushing rates up again, an APY like 4.20% is worth taking advantage of while it's here -- my emergency fund is already earning it, and yours can start this afternoon.
Compare all the top high-yield savings accounts in 2026 and start earning more today.
FAQs
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Yes. High-yield savings accounts are just as safe as any other bank account, as long as the bank is FDIC insured. Your money is protected up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank, even if the bank fails.
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A good savings rate right now is around 4.00% APY. But honestly anything over 3.00% is great, and still miles ahead of the national average. Be aware as you shop around that many of the top accounts require monthly deposits or a higher minimum balance to earn the top advertised rate.
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Most high-yield savings accounts pay interest monthly. But, it typically accrues and compounds daily, so earnings begin the day you deposit funds.
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