Here's How Much Your Savings Can Earn at 4.20% APY in 2026

I got one of my favorite kinds of emails this week: my bank telling me my savings APY is going up. My rate's climbing to 4.20% APY, and my first reaction was a little happy dance. A higher rate means I earn more interest!

I kind of saw this coming… The Fed raised interest rates last week, and when that happens many banks adjust their APYs to compete for more deposits.

Here's what a 4.20% APY can earn, based on your savings balance.

How much your savings earn at 4.20% APY

Right now, the national average savings account pays just 0.37% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. So if you're at 4.20% APY, you'll earn about 11 times the amount of interest in a year.

Here's how much a 4.20% APY earns, and how it stacks up against the national average across different balances.