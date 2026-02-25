Here's How Opening a High-Yield Savings Account Can Make You Hundreds of Dollars a Year

The average savings account rate in the U.S. is still hovering near zero. Most of the traditional savings accounts offered by the big banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo typically pay about 0.01% on standard savings accounts.

Meanwhile, many high-yield savings accounts are offering around 4.00% APY.

Here's what that means in real numbers:

If you keep $10,000 in savings:

At 0.01% APY, you earn about $1 per year

At 4.00% APY, you earn about $400 per year

That's $399 more per year for the same money sitting in the same type of account.

Nothing about your spending changes. Nothing about your risk changes. Only the interest rate changes.

Why traditional banks pay so little

Large brick-and-mortar banks carry big overhead maintaining large, staffed branch networks. That cost structure often shows up in their savings rates.

Online banks don't have that same footprint. With lower expenses, they can pass more of the yield back to customers.

Both types of accounts are typically FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank. So in many cases, the safety is identical.

High-yield savings accounts pay around 10x the national average APY and opening a new one will be the easiest financial win you have this year. You can see the best high-yield savings accounts right here.

The opportunity cost adds up

One year of earning an extra $800 on a $20,000 balance might not feel life-changing, but stretch that over five years and you're talking about roughly $4,300 in additional interest, assuming rates stay similar.

That's money you're currently leaving on the table if your savings is stuck in an account with a big bank earning close to 0%.

And unlike investing, there's very little volatility here. You're not chasing returns. You're simply accepting a competitive rate.

It's one of the simplest financial upgrades you can make

Opening a high-yield savings account usually takes minutes online. You can link your existing checking account and transfer funds electronically.

You still get:

Online access

Mobile apps

Federal deposit insurance

The ability to move money when you need it

The only real change is the APY.

If your emergency fund is parked in a traditional savings account earning a fraction of a percent, it's likely costing you hundreds of dollars every year.

You don't need a new budget. You don't need a side hustle. You don't need to cut your daily coffee runs.

You just need to put your cash in the correct accounts so the system works in your favor. The easiest place to start is with a high-yield savings account, and you can compare the best ones right here.