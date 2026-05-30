Here's One Downside to a High-Yield Savings Account in 2026

This time last year, I was earning 4.50% APY on my high-yield savings account. Today, that same account pays 3.25%.

I'm not complaining. That's still a solid rate, and it beats inflation in most months. But it's a big change from what I signed up for -- and it's the one downside to a high-yield savings account that can catch you by surprise if you're not tracking rates.

Here's what I mean.

High-yield savings rates are variable

Every high-yield savings account I've ever opened has the same fine print. The APY is variable, which means the bank can change what they pay you whenever it wants -- without notice.

I've watched this play out across the entire online banking space for the past 12 to 18 months. Rates have drifted lower across the board. Some of it tracks the federal funds rate. But a lot of it doesn't.

Banks lower APYs for their own reasons -- competitive pressure, balance sheet shifts, or because they're no longer fighting as hard for new deposits. The point is, the rate you signed up for is rarely the rate you'll have a year from now.

It's always worth shopping around if your current APY has dropped well below the top. Right now you can still find around 4.00% APY offers at some of the top online savings accounts. Just go in knowing the rate will move on you eventually -- that's the nature of the product.

CDs lock in your rate for a reason

If you're tired of the uncertainty and want a fixed APY, a certificate of deposit (CD) is the obvious counter-move.

The trade-off with a CD is that you lock in today's rate for a set term, but your money is less liquid (you'll pay a penalty for early withdrawal). For cash you don't need immediately -- like money earmarked for a goal 12 to 24 months out -- a CD often makes more sense than a savings account in a falling-rate environment.

Another approach I like is splitting your cash across several CDs with different maturity dates. This is called CD laddering. You get most of the rate stability of a long-term CD, but portions of your cash are available more regularly.

Long-term money doesn't belong in savings

While I've been watching my high-yield savings APY slowly drift lower these past couple years, I've also been watching the stock market roar. My index fund portfolio is crushing it.

I know I can't expect that to continue every year. Stocks fall, sometimes hard. But over the 15+ years I've been investing in index funds, the cash I've kept in savings over that same period has earned a fraction of what my invested money has.

That's why I think of my high-yield savings account as a great spot for some of my cash -- an emergency fund and the float between paychecks -- but not a great place to save up a huge balance. Anything I don't need until retirement sits in my brokerage account, not in a savings account.

The bottom line

I've always kept an eye on my savings balance and tried not to let it grow too high. But with APYs trending lower across the board, it's even more important not to "oversave."

A high-yield savings account is still one of the best homes for short-term cash. The rates beat traditional banks by a wide margin and the money stays liquid. But the rate you're earning today can change at any time, and it's not really great for long-term growth.

Right-sizing your savings balance starts with knowing what's out there. Compare the top high-yield savings accounts right now to see today's leading APYs.