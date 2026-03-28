Here's the Best Phone Plan for Families Who Use a Lot of Data
Picking a phone plan is tough -- especially if your family uses lots of mobile data. There are tons of carriers with different coverage areas, network speeds, download caps, and more. And of course, every little upgrade costs extra.
So I took a close look at the top three wireless carriers in the U.S.: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Each of them offers high-speed data nationwide -- but based on my research, there's one clear winner for data-hungry families.
The winner: T-Mobile
T-Mobile offers exceptional speed, coverage, and value -- especially for families. Plus, its limited-time Better Value plan is better and cheaper than the competition.
Let's dive into the details.
Data
T-Mobile has superior 5G availability and speed, according to testing by both Ookla and OpenSignal. Recent Ookla data shows that T-Mobile's median download speed is about twice that of AT&T and Verizon.
Plus, T-Mobile won't throttle your speed after a few big downloads. It's generous with high-speed data -- more on that below.
Pricing
If you're looking for unlimited data and several phone lines, then T-Mobile offers the best value. Plus, your price is guaranteed for five years. Verizon locks in your price for three years, while AT&T has no price guarantee.
It's hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons between the big three carriers' plans. But as an example, let's compare their best family plans now. All of them include unlimited high-speed mobile data.
|Carrier
|Plan
|Monthly Cost for 4 Lines
|High-Speed Mobile Hotspot Data
|High-Speed International Data
|T-Mobile
|Better Value**
|$170
|250 GB/month
|30 GB/month in 215+ countries and destinations
|Verizon
|Unlimited Ultimate
|$200 for first 3 years, then standard rate (currently $220)
|200 GB/month
|15 GB/month in 210+ countries and destinations
|AT&T
|Premium 2.0
|$220
|100 GB/month
|Unlimited in 20 Latin American countries
When it comes to data, T-Mobile is the clear winner. Plus, for families with four or five lines, the Better Value plan is, well, a better value.
Other perks
T-Mobile's Better Value plan comes with some other benefits that AT&T and Verizon's similar plans don't have:
- Free Netflix and Hulu subscription (with ads)
- Apple TV for $3 per month
- Watch and tablet lines for $5 per month
Plus, T-Mobile has the best deal for new customers: when you switch to T-Mobile, you can get up to $800 per line to pay off your old phones (max four per account). There's some fine print, but it could save some families hundreds or thousands of dollars.
Meanwhile, Verizon is promising a "better deal" when you upload a recent mobile bill from AT&T, T-Mobile, or USCellular (or bring it to a Verizon store). So the potential savings will vary.
AT&T only offers up to $360 to pay off your old phones -- and that payment is spread out over three years.
Why other carriers still win for some people
T-Mobile isn't the best choice for everyone. Here are a few reasons you might prefer a different carrier.
Another carrier may have better service in your area
Every wireless carrier has some coverage gaps. So make sure you'll get a strong signal in the places where you need it most. Ask people you know, check online coverage maps, and consider a free trial so you can test the carrier out. Note: trials require an "unlocked" phone, so your phone will likely need to be paid off.
You may want to customize your phone plans
With T-Mobile, every line on your account must be on the same plan, and the plans are mostly fixed. Some people may want more flexibility.
Verizon, for example, lets you choose separate plans for different lines. Plus, there are all kinds of extras you can add to your plan for a fee, like discounted streaming services and cloud storage.
You may find more or bigger discounts elsewhere
Wireless carriers offer different discounts for people like military members, teachers, first responders, and students. The difference is usually small -- but it might break a tie.
My recommendation
If T-Mobile service is strong in your area and you need four or five lines, then I suggest you jump on the Better Value plan while it's available. It's essentially T-Mobile's top-tier plan, Experience Beyond, at a lower price. Between the savings, the perks, and T-Mobile's superior network speed, it's too good to ignore.
Want to see how much you can save? Click here to find out and lock in the Better Value plan for five years.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJames McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Netflix and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.