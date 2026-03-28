Here's the Best Phone Plan for Families Who Use a Lot of Data

Picking a phone plan is tough -- especially if your family uses lots of mobile data. There are tons of carriers with different coverage areas, network speeds, download caps, and more. And of course, every little upgrade costs extra.

So I took a close look at the top three wireless carriers in the U.S.: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Each of them offers high-speed data nationwide -- but based on my research, there's one clear winner for data-hungry families.

The winner: T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers exceptional speed, coverage, and value -- especially for families. Plus, its limited-time Better Value plan is better and cheaper than the competition.

Let's dive into the details.

Data

T-Mobile has superior 5G availability and speed, according to testing by both Ookla and OpenSignal. Recent Ookla data shows that T-Mobile's median download speed is about twice that of AT&T and Verizon.

Plus, T-Mobile won't throttle your speed after a few big downloads. It's generous with high-speed data -- more on that below.

Pricing

If you're looking for unlimited data and several phone lines, then T-Mobile offers the best value. Plus, your price is guaranteed for five years. Verizon locks in your price for three years, while AT&T has no price guarantee.

It's hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons between the big three carriers' plans. But as an example, let's compare their best family plans now. All of them include unlimited high-speed mobile data.