Here's the Best Phone Plan for Families Who Use a Lot of Data

Published on March 28, 2026

James McClenathen

By: James McClenathen

Editorial Strategist

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Picking a phone plan is tough -- especially if your family uses lots of mobile data. There are tons of carriers with different coverage areas, network speeds, download caps, and more. And of course, every little upgrade costs extra.

So I took a close look at the top three wireless carriers in the U.S.: AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Each of them offers high-speed data nationwide -- but based on my research, there's one clear winner for data-hungry families.

The winner: T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers exceptional speed, coverage, and value -- especially for families. Plus, its limited-time Better Value plan is better and cheaper than the competition.

Let's dive into the details.

Data

T-Mobile has superior 5G availability and speed, according to testing by both Ookla and OpenSignal. Recent Ookla data shows that T-Mobile's median download speed is about twice that of AT&T and Verizon.

Plus, T-Mobile won't throttle your speed after a few big downloads. It's generous with high-speed data -- more on that below.

Pricing

If you're looking for unlimited data and several phone lines, then T-Mobile offers the best value. Plus, your price is guaranteed for five years. Verizon locks in your price for three years, while AT&T has no price guarantee.

It's hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons between the big three carriers' plans. But as an example, let's compare their best family plans now. All of them include unlimited high-speed mobile data.

Carrier Plan Monthly Cost for 4 Lines High-Speed Mobile Hotspot Data High-Speed International Data
T-Mobile Better Value** $170 250 GB/month 30 GB/month in 215+ countries and destinations
Verizon Unlimited Ultimate $200 for first 3 years, then standard rate (currently $220) 200 GB/month 15 GB/month in 210+ countries and destinations
AT&T Premium 2.0 $220 100 GB/month Unlimited in 20 Latin American countries
Data source: Mobile carriers. * Prices include autopay discounts. Prices do not include taxes and fees. ** Limited-time offer, only for plans with 4-5 lines.

When it comes to data, T-Mobile is the clear winner. Plus, for families with four or five lines, the Better Value plan is, well, a better value.

Other perks

T-Mobile's Better Value plan comes with some other benefits that AT&T and Verizon's similar plans don't have:

  • Free Netflix and Hulu subscription (with ads)
  • Apple TV for $3 per month
  • Watch and tablet lines for $5 per month

Plus, T-Mobile has the best deal for new customers: when you switch to T-Mobile, you can get up to $800 per line to pay off your old phones (max four per account). There's some fine print, but it could save some families hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Meanwhile, Verizon is promising a "better deal" when you upload a recent mobile bill from AT&T, T-Mobile, or USCellular (or bring it to a Verizon store). So the potential savings will vary.

AT&T only offers up to $360 to pay off your old phones -- and that payment is spread out over three years.

Why other carriers still win for some people

T-Mobile isn't the best choice for everyone. Here are a few reasons you might prefer a different carrier.

Another carrier may have better service in your area

Every wireless carrier has some coverage gaps. So make sure you'll get a strong signal in the places where you need it most. Ask people you know, check online coverage maps, and consider a free trial so you can test the carrier out. Note: trials require an "unlocked" phone, so your phone will likely need to be paid off.

You may want to customize your phone plans

With T-Mobile, every line on your account must be on the same plan, and the plans are mostly fixed. Some people may want more flexibility.

Verizon, for example, lets you choose separate plans for different lines. Plus, there are all kinds of extras you can add to your plan for a fee, like discounted streaming services and cloud storage.

You may find more or bigger discounts elsewhere

Wireless carriers offer different discounts for people like military members, teachers, first responders, and students. The difference is usually small -- but it might break a tie.

My recommendation

If T-Mobile service is strong in your area and you need four or five lines, then I suggest you jump on the Better Value plan while it's available. It's essentially T-Mobile's top-tier plan, Experience Beyond, at a lower price. Between the savings, the perks, and T-Mobile's superior network speed, it's too good to ignore.

Want to see how much you can save? Click here to find out and lock in the Better Value plan for five years.

Our Research Expert

James McClenathen
James McClenathen icon-button-linkedin-2x

James McClenathen is a full-time Managing Editor and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, overseeing the production and quality of editorial content while also writing about credit cards, investing, and everyday money management. He has worked at The Motley Fool since 2012 and brings extensive experience as an editor, reporter, and finance expert. A graduate of the University of Michigan, James has spent more than a decade of his career helping readers make smarter financial decisions.