Here's the Safest, Easiest Way to Earn More on Your Savings Right Now

Published on Feb. 22, 2026

If your savings are sitting in a big traditional bank account, there's a good chance you're earning close to nothing -- like 0.01% APY nothing. Meanwhile, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 4.00% APY right now.

That is a massive gap. On $10,000 in savings, that's the difference between earning $1 a year and earning $400 in interest.

I coach a lot of people on how to improve their finances, and this is still the move I recommend most. Here's what you need to know.

What a high-yield savings account actually is

A high-yield savings account is just a regular savings account -- except it pays dramatically more interest.

It's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just like your current savings account. So your money is safe, and you can move it in and out whenever you want. The only real difference is the rate.

Most big banks (Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo) offer savings rates around 0.01% APY for both checking accounts and simple savings accounts. Online banks and fintech lenders, on the other hand, consistently offer rates that blow them out of the water. Think 3.50%- 4.00% APY.

These online banks can afford to pay so much because they have lower overhead and pass the savings on to you.

Personally, I am a huge fan of the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. I moved my savings here late last year, and currently earn 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits.

Rates as of Feb 22, 2026
Read Full Review

How I set mine up -- and why I never have to think about it

Late last year, I moved all my savings to a new high-yield savings account. To find the right one, I started with a list of accounts offering the highest APYs.

The one I landed on earns 4.00% APY currently, but it requires a monthly deposit to qualify for that rate. My first thought was that it was going to be a hassle. But it really wasn't.

I just set up a recurring automatic transfer from my checking account on the first of every month and never thought about it again. Took maybe five minutes to configure.

And it turned out to be a double benefit. The monthly deposit automatically qualifies me for the highest APY, but it also means my savings balance grows every single month without me doing anything. It's basically a forced savings habit I accidentally built while trying to earn more interest.

You don't have to close your old account

People assume switching banks means you have to reconfigure your whole banking setup. But that's not really true. It's not an all-or-nothing move.

Opening a new high-yield account doesn't disrupt anything. You can keep your checking account exactly where it is if you want. Just open a separate account at a new institution and start funneling your savings there instead.

Modern tech lets you "link" them behind the scenes, so setting up transfers is super easy back and forth.

The bottom line

The safest, easiest way to earn more right now is just moving your savings to the right account.

A high-yield savings account takes about 10 minutes to open, costs nothing, and could put hundreds of extra dollars in your pocket every year. That's a pretty good deal for one afternoon of effort.

Compare today's top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more today.

