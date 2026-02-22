Here's the Safest, Easiest Way to Earn More on Your Savings Right Now

If your savings are sitting in a big traditional bank account, there's a good chance you're earning close to nothing -- like 0.01% APY nothing. Meanwhile, some top high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) are paying around 4.00% APY right now.

That is a massive gap. On $10,000 in savings, that's the difference between earning $1 a year and earning $400 in interest.

I coach a lot of people on how to improve their finances, and this is still the move I recommend most. Here's what you need to know.

What a high-yield savings account actually is

A high-yield savings account is just a regular savings account -- except it pays dramatically more interest.

It's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just like your current savings account. So your money is safe, and you can move it in and out whenever you want. The only real difference is the rate.

Most big banks (Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo) offer savings rates around 0.01% APY for both checking accounts and simple savings accounts. Online banks and fintech lenders, on the other hand, consistently offer rates that blow them out of the water. Think 3.50%- 4.00% APY.

These online banks can afford to pay so much because they have lower overhead and pass the savings on to you.