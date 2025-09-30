Here's What $25K Earns in a Big Bank vs. a High-Yield Account

If you stroll into a Bank of America branch today and put $25,000 into a basic savings account, how much interest would you make in a year? The answer: just a few bucks. Barely enough for a cup of coffee.

But deposit that same $25,000 into a top online high-yield savings account (HYSA), and suddenly you're looking at $750-$1,000 in extra interest in a year -- without lifting a finger.

Here's the math -- and why the right account makes all the difference.

Savings accounts are not created equal

Big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are still paying 0.01% APY on savings accounts. That's essentially nothing.

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts today offer rates north of 4.00% APY, even as the Fed starts trimming rates.

Here's what $25,000 would earn in a year at different rates: