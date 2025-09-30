Here's What $25K Earns in a Big Bank vs. a High-Yield Account

Published on Sept. 30, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

If you stroll into a Bank of America branch today and put $25,000 into a basic savings account, how much interest would you make in a year? The answer: just a few bucks. Barely enough for a cup of coffee.

But deposit that same $25,000 into a top online high-yield savings account (HYSA), and suddenly you're looking at $750-$1,000 in extra interest in a year -- without lifting a finger.

Here's the math -- and why the right account makes all the difference.

Savings accounts are not created equal

Big banks like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are still paying 0.01% APY on savings accounts. That's essentially nothing.

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts today offer rates north of 4.00% APY, even as the Fed starts trimming rates.

Here's what $25,000 would earn in a year at different rates:

APY Interest Earned
4.00% $1,000
3.00% $750
2.00% $500
0.01% $2.50
Data source: Author's calculations.

Even if high-yield rates get lowered down to 2.00% in the next year or two, that's still $500. Compare that to $2.50 from a big bank, and the difference is night and day.

A standout option right now is the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account. It currently pays 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits and even comes with a debit card linked to your savings. You can read our full LendingClub LevelUp Savings review here for all the details.

Rates as of Sep 30, 2025
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

LendingClub LevelUp Savings

Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

Member FDIC.
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for LendingClub LevelUp Savings

On LendingClub's Secure Website.

APY
4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. LevelUp Rate of 4.20% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.20% APY. LevelUp Rate applies for first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
$0 to open, $250 cumulative monthly deposits for max APY
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a LendingClub LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.lendingclub.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

Read Full Review

Why I park my $25K in an HYSA

I keep about $25,000 in emergency funds and short-term savings. This is the cash I'd tap if my car breaks down, a medical bill pops up, or I want to book a family trip. I need it safe, liquid, and ready to go.

That's exactly what an HYSA is built for. It's federally insured (FDIC insurance up to $250,000), so my money is protected even if the bank itself fails. At the same time, it's still earning me hundreds each year in interest.

It costs nothing extra to earn more

Another thing I love: my HYSA doesn't nickel-and-dime me. I pay no monthly fees, there's no minimum balance requirements, and no hidden charges. It's the opposite of my old big-bank account, where I felt like I was paying them just for the privilege of parking my cash there.

And the tech is better, too. The app is clean, transfers are quick, and my cash is back in my checking account within a day or two if I need it.

Bottom line

When you see the numbers side by side, it's hard to justify leaving big chunks of money in a traditional savings or checking account.

Whether you've got $25,000 or even just $1,000, high-yield savings accounts are one of the easiest wins in personal finance.

Stop earning pennies and start earning hundreds. Check out the best high-yield savings accounts today and see how much your cash could earn.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.