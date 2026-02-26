Here's What $50,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account Actually Earns in 2026
Congratulations -- you've got $50,000 saved up. That's several times more than the average American. Now the question is: Where should you keep it?
One of the worst places to keep it is a traditional bank account, where it earns next to nothing in interest. Luckily, with one simple switch to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) with an online bank, you could rack up thousands a year in interest without lifting a finger.
Here's how much you can earn with an HYSA now -- plus a couple other great places to put your cash.
Get $2,000 a year in interest with an HYSA
Right now, the average savings account interest rate is a measly 0.39%. Top HYSAs, meanwhile, are offering APYs of 4.00% or higher -- 10 times more, just for moving your money. And the more you have in the bank, the more drastic that difference becomes.
Here's how much interest you could earn in a top HYSA versus an average savings account:
|Balance
|Top HYSAs (4.00%)
|National Average (0.39%)
|$50,000
|$2,000
|$195
|$20,000
|$800
|$78
|$10,000
|$400
|$39
As you can see, there's no contest. Plus, just like traditional bank accounts, your money's FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so you won't have to worry about bank failure.
That's the power of saving with the right bank in 2026.
Want to earn hundreds or thousands more on your savings? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts today.
My favorite HYSA: SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC)
I got on the HYSA train myself last year. I ditched my old Wells Fargo account for a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. I haven't stopped recommending it since.
SoFi® comes with:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.00% on savings
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
- No account fees or minimum deposits
SoFi®'s current top APY could earn you $2,000 a year on a $50,000 balance. Throw in the other perks, and it's no wonder the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account has been one of our favorites for a long time.
SoFi Checking and Savings
Earn up to 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on SoFi Savings with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 12/23/25) for up to 6 months. Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings account and pay the $10 SoFi Plus subscription every 30 days OR receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 3/30/26. Rates variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
When $50,000 is too much -- and where to invest instead
HYSAs are a great savings tool, but they're not a one-size-fits-all place to keep all your money.
I recommend using it for money you want to keep access to, but still earn a solid return on. That means it's great for emergency funds and short-term savings -- but not long-term investment.
Instead, consider one of the following.
1. Individual retirement accounts (IRAs)
If you want a straightforward path to long-term security, IRAs are the perfect place to start.
IRAs let you invest and save for retirement with powerful tax advantages -- namely, they're exempt from capital gains and dividends taxes. That can mean long-term savings in the five or six figures. Plus, they're available to anyone with an income. They're the perfect way to start building toward a comfortable retirement.
See our list of the best IRAs to start saving for your future today.
2. Brokerage accounts
Brokerage accounts are another smart way to start investing if you aren't already, thanks to their versatility. They don't come with the same tax breaks of IRAs, but they also have fewer limitations -- any adult can open one.
If steady growth is your goal, I recommend starting with an index fund that invests in hundreds of stocks at once.
Ready to start growing your money now? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts in minutes today.
