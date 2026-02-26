Here's What $50,000 in a High-Yield Savings Account Actually Earns in 2026

Congratulations -- you've got $50,000 saved up. That's several times more than the average American. Now the question is: Where should you keep it?

One of the worst places to keep it is a traditional bank account, where it earns next to nothing in interest. Luckily, with one simple switch to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) with an online bank, you could rack up thousands a year in interest without lifting a finger.

Here's how much you can earn with an HYSA now -- plus a couple other great places to put your cash.

Get $2,000 a year in interest with an HYSA

Right now, the average savings account interest rate is a measly 0.39%. Top HYSAs, meanwhile, are offering APYs of 4.00% or higher -- 10 times more, just for moving your money. And the more you have in the bank, the more drastic that difference becomes.

Here's how much interest you could earn in a top HYSA versus an average savings account: