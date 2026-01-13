Here's What Happens if You Move All the Money From Your Checking Account to Savings

As I write this, my checking account has exactly $100 in it -- and thankfully, I'm not on the verge of bankruptcy. I actually have a good reason for it.

Instead of a checking account, I keep almost all my cash in the savings portion of my SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. That's because it's got a much higher APY, which means I rack up hundreds of dollars a year in interest on my $20,000 in savings.

Here's how it works, and why I recommend you do the same today.

Earn hundreds more a year with one switch

First, you'll want to make sure you've got a savings account that's actually earning you interest. Right now, the national average savings APY is just 0.39%, per the Federal Reserve. That means every $10,000 in savings is earning a measly $39 on average. Not great.

Here's how much more you can make with a top high-yield savings account (HYSA):