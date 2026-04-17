Here's What Happens if You Still Haven't Filed Your Taxes

The deadline was April 15. If you haven't filed and you owe money, the clock is already running.

The good news is that the penalty math is predictable, the IRS has options for people who can't pay, and filing today is meaningfully better than filing next week. Here's what you're actually dealing with.

If you're getting a refund, you're fine

No penalties apply if the IRS owes you money. You have until April 15, 2029 to claim your 2025 refund before it gets turned over to the U.S. Treasury. So there's no urgency beyond just getting your money back sooner.

File whenever you're ready, but remember that you might not always know 100% if you're getting a refund. It's better to be safe.

And if you are getting a refund, one of the best places to park it is in a high-yield savings account earning around 4.00% APY. Check out this list of our favorite accounts available now.

If you owe money, the penalties are already adding up

The IRS applies a late-filing penalty of 5% of the unpaid tax for each month, or part of a month, that your return is overdue, capped at 25% of the total owed. There's also a separate late-payment penalty of 0.5% per month on any unpaid balance, also capped at 25%.

If your return is more than 60 days late, a minimum penalty kicks in: the lesser of $525 or 100% of the tax owed.

On a $2,000 tax bill, a single month of late-filing penalties runs $100. Two months is $200. It compounds quickly and the interest on top of the penalties compounds daily.

Filing an extension doesn't help you now

The extension deadline was also April 15 for most people (some disaster-area residents were granted automatic extensions). If you didn't file Form 4868 by then, that option is gone for this cycle.

What still helps: filing your return as soon as possible. The late-filing penalty is capped at 25%, but the late-payment penalty maxes out at 25% too, and interest continues accruing until the balance is paid in full. Every day you wait adds to the total.

The fastest way to reduce what you owe in penalties is to file today and pay as much as you can.

If you can't pay the full amount, you still have options

The IRS would rather you file and work out a payment plan than not file at all. If you owe $50,000 or less including penalties and interest, you may qualify for a long-term payment plan with monthly installments. If you owe $100,000 or less, a short-term plan lets you pay within 180 days.

Penalties and interest continue accruing under both plans, but you avoid the more serious consequences like collections, liens, and in extreme cases, criminal charges for willful non-filing.

One thing worth knowing: The IRS has noted that borrowing money to pay your tax bill often costs less than the combined IRS interest and penalty rate. If you have access to a low-interest personal loan or a 0% intro APR credit card, the math may favor paying the IRS in full now and paying the lender back over time.

The one move that matters most right now

File the return. Even if you can't pay anything today, filing stops the late-filing penalty from accumulating. The late-payment penalty is significantly smaller -- 0.5% per month versus 5%. Getting the return in cuts your penalty exposure by 90% immediately.

Don't wait for a perfect moment. File now, pay what you can, and set up a plan for the rest.