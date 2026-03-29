Here's What Happens to $70 Billion of Unclaimed Money in the U.S.

Last year, I ran an unclaimed money search on myself. Came up totally empty. But then I ran the same search for my neighbor -- and we found a $201 account credit he never even knew existed!

That's how unclaimed money works. Most people don't even know it exists.

And there's a lot of it. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), roughly 1 in 7 Americans have unclaimed cash or property waiting to be returned to them.

State programs returned over $4.49 billion to rightful owners in fiscal year 2024 alone -- and that's just what got claimed.

Why is there so much unclaimed money out there?

Most of it exists because life gets messy. People move and forget to update their address with an old bank. Maybe a company issues a refund check that never gets cashed. An employer cuts a final paycheck that gets lost in the mail.

The most common ways money is misplaced:

Forgotten bank accounts

Uncashed paychecks or refund checks

Security and utility deposits

Insurance policy payouts

Stocks and dividends

Old tax refunds

Once an account or asset has had no activity for a set period (usually three to five years, depending on state law), the company holding it is legally required to hand it over to the state. That process is called escheatment.

Where does the money actually go?

All the dormant funds eventually get sent to the state, which becomes the custodian. The state is holding it, not keeping it.

In many states, those funds are put to work financing public programs in the interim -- but your legal right to the money never expires.

Right now, according to NAUPA, there's an estimated $70 billion in unclaimed property sitting across all 50 states.

That's actually kind of crazy to think about. Somewhere, a state treasurer's office might be sitting on money with your name on it (or your parents' names, or your grandmother's) and it's just waiting.

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How to find out if you're owed money

The easiest place to start is MissingMoney.com, which is the only national database officially endorsed by NAUPA. It searches 49 states simultaneously and is completely free to use.

You can also search directly through your state treasurer's website or unclaimed.org.

A few tips worth knowing before you search:

Search every state you've ever lived or worked in

Search your name with and without a middle initial

Search deceased family members' names if you may be an heir

If you get a match, the site will redirect you to the official state page to file a claim.

It's super easy to claim funds, especially small amounts. Most claims are handled online and just require basic identity verification and proof of your address to send the money. Turnaround time varies by state but my neighbor got his in about 10 days.

Oh, watch out for scams! Legit unclaimed property programs are always free. If someone contacts you claiming they can retrieve your money for a fee, that's a scam.

Bottom line

Unclaimed money doesn't disappear -- it just gets held by the state (indefinitely) until people claim it.

If you haven't searched recently, it takes about two minutes and costs nothing. My neighbor is $201 richer for it. Might be worth checking.

See our picks for the best high-yield savings accounts.