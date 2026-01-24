Here's What Happens When You Cash Out a CD Before It Matures

You can open a certificate of deposit (CD) with the best of intentions. The thinking at the time is that you will leave your money untouched for a certain time period, and earn a steady predictable return.

But sometimes life has other plans. Emergencies pop up, or your priorities shift and suddenly you might need to access that money ASAP. Usually there's a fee involved to withdraw early from a CD, but is it worth it?

Here's what you need to know, and options to avoid early withdrawals.

What are the penalties for cashing out a CD early?

CDs come with a maturity date -- usually anywhere from a few months to five years or more. While you can pull your money out before then, most banks will hit you with an early withdrawal penalty.

Each bank sets its own rules for penalties, but here's an example from Wells Fargo:

CD terms less than 3-months: You'll lose 1 month's worth of interest.

You'll lose 1 month's worth of interest. CD terms 3- to 12-months: You'll forfeit 3 months of interest.

You'll forfeit 3 months of interest. CDs between 12-24 months: The penalty jumps to 6 months of interest.

The penalty jumps to 6 months of interest. Any CD longer than 24-months: You'll lose 12 months of interest.

And this isn't a partial penalty. Most banks don't allow partial withdrawals so if you only need $500 from a $5,000 CD, you'd likely need to withdraw the full balance. Which means paying the full interest penalty.

So that $500 emergency could end up costing you a lot more than you planned.