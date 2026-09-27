Here's What Happens When You Cash Out a CD Early
I've read more CD fine print than any sane person should. The early withdrawal clauses differ from bank to bank, but most are lopsided in the bank's favor.
When you withdraw cash before the maturity date, the bank claws months of interest back. And if you're early in the term, it can even take a bite out of your initial deposit.
Here's what actually happens when you cash out early, minus the legalese.
1. You'll pay an early withdrawal penalty
The penalty is almost always measured in months of interest, not a flat fee.
Shorter CDs tend to charge around three months of interest. Longer terms, like 24-month CDs or longer, can cost six months to a full year's worth.
For example, let's say you have $10,000 in a 12-month CD earning 4.00% APY. If the early withdrawal penalty is three months of interest, you'll be charged about $100 taking funds out early.
The penalty stings less when you start with a great rate. Barclays Online CDs are a great option right now, with a 4.25% APY for 1 Year, $0 minimum deposit, and a relatively generous termination policy.
2. You could actually lose part of your original deposit
Here's the ugly truth you won't see printed in the brochure. If the penalty is bigger than the interest you've earned, it comes straight out of your principal.
For example, let's say you put $10,000 into a 12-month CD, then withdraw after only three months. If the penalty is six months of interest, you'll actually get back less than what you put in.
|Example: CD Cashed Out at 3 Months
|Amount
|Original deposit
|$10,000
|Interest earned (3 months)
|$100
|Early withdrawal penalty (6 months)
|($200)
|What you get back
|$9,900
This goes against the general assumption that "you can never lose money in a CD." You absolutely can, if the bank charges you fees that outweigh your interest.
3. You can't undo it once it's done
Withdrawing money early closes the CD immediately. And once it's terminated, the deal and the rate you had is gone for good.
So if you're sitting on a sky-high rate you locked in a few years ago, think twice before breaking it.
That's especially true if you only need a small amount of money back. Most banks don't allow partial withdrawals. If you need $5,000 out of a $20,000 CD, you're usually closing the whole thing -- all $20,000, penalty and all.
That said, you're not completely out of luck. Today's top high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY right now, which is a great temporary parking spot for idle cash.
Sometimes cashing out early is the smart move
Remember that lopsided fine print from up top? Well, every once in a while, breaking a CD actually tips in your favor instead of the bank's.
And it actually matters right now. The Federal Reserve just raised rates in September 2026, its first hike since 2023, and there are expectations of one or two more hikes before the year is out.
That means newer CDs might be paying more than your old one from a couple years ago. Canceling an old one might actually be worth it, if the penalty costs less than the new interest you're set to gain.
Bottom line, don't assume you're trapped just because you signed the paperwork. It's worth a few minutes to check what today's top CDs are paying before you decide.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.