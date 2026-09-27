Here's What Happens When You Cash Out a CD Early

Published on Sept. 27, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I've read more CD fine print than any sane person should. The early withdrawal clauses differ from bank to bank, but most are lopsided in the bank's favor.

When you withdraw cash before the maturity date, the bank claws months of interest back. And if you're early in the term, it can even take a bite out of your initial deposit.

Here's what actually happens when you cash out early, minus the legalese.

1. You'll pay an early withdrawal penalty

The penalty is almost always measured in months of interest, not a flat fee.

Shorter CDs tend to charge around three months of interest. Longer terms, like 24-month CDs or longer, can cost six months to a full year's worth.

For example, let's say you have $10,000 in a 12-month CD earning 4.00% APY. If the early withdrawal penalty is three months of interest, you'll be charged about $100 taking funds out early.

The penalty stings less when you start with a great rate. Barclays Online CDs are a great option right now, with a 4.25% APY for 1 Year, $0 minimum deposit, and a relatively generous termination policy.

Rates as of Sept. 11, 2026
Barclays Online CD

Barclays Online CD

Member FDIC.
APY:
4.25%
Term:
1 Year
Min. Deposit:
$0
Open Account for Barclays Online CD

On Barclays' Secure Website.

2. You could actually lose part of your original deposit

Here's the ugly truth you won't see printed in the brochure. If the penalty is bigger than the interest you've earned, it comes straight out of your principal.

For example, let's say you put $10,000 into a 12-month CD, then withdraw after only three months. If the penalty is six months of interest, you'll actually get back less than what you put in.

Example: CD Cashed Out at 3 Months Amount
Original deposit $10,000
Interest earned (3 months) $100
Early withdrawal penalty (6 months) ($200)
What you get back $9,900
Data source: Author's calculations.

This goes against the general assumption that "you can never lose money in a CD." You absolutely can, if the bank charges you fees that outweigh your interest.

3. You can't undo it once it's done

Withdrawing money early closes the CD immediately. And once it's terminated, the deal and the rate you had is gone for good.

So if you're sitting on a sky-high rate you locked in a few years ago, think twice before breaking it.

That's especially true if you only need a small amount of money back. Most banks don't allow partial withdrawals. If you need $5,000 out of a $20,000 CD, you're usually closing the whole thing -- all $20,000, penalty and all.

That said, you're not completely out of luck. Today's top high-yield savings accounts are paying around 4.00% APY right now, which is a great temporary parking spot for idle cash.

Sometimes cashing out early is the smart move

Remember that lopsided fine print from up top? Well, every once in a while, breaking a CD actually tips in your favor instead of the bank's.

And it actually matters right now. The Federal Reserve just raised rates in September 2026, its first hike since 2023, and there are expectations of one or two more hikes before the year is out.

That means newer CDs might be paying more than your old one from a couple years ago. Canceling an old one might actually be worth it, if the penalty costs less than the new interest you're set to gain.

Bottom line, don't assume you're trapped just because you signed the paperwork. It's worth a few minutes to check what today's top CDs are paying before you decide.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.