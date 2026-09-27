Here's What Happens When You Cash Out a CD Early

I've read more CD fine print than any sane person should. The early withdrawal clauses differ from bank to bank, but most are lopsided in the bank's favor.

When you withdraw cash before the maturity date, the bank claws months of interest back. And if you're early in the term, it can even take a bite out of your initial deposit.

Here's what actually happens when you cash out early, minus the legalese.

1. You'll pay an early withdrawal penalty

The penalty is almost always measured in months of interest, not a flat fee.

Shorter CDs tend to charge around three months of interest. Longer terms, like 24-month CDs or longer, can cost six months to a full year's worth.

For example, let's say you have $10,000 in a 12-month CD earning 4.00% APY. If the early withdrawal penalty is three months of interest, you'll be charged about $100 taking funds out early.