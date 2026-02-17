Here's What Happens When You Deposit More Than $5,000 in Cash

I don't carry around giant lumps of cash often. But over the years, I've made my fair share of four-figure deposits into my bank account -- and when I did, I always wondered what the big deal was. Who's this bank teller asking me where I got my money?

The truth is, they're not being snoopy. It's actually part of their job. And that might not be all that happens -- here are some other things to know before you deposit, say, $5,000 in cash.

Banks pay attention to big deposits

According to a federal law called the Bank Secrecy Act, banks are required to monitor transactions for potential fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. Large deposits, especially those outside of your normal routine, may get a closer look.

If you normally deposit paychecks of, say, $1,400, then show up one day with $12,000 in cash, then the bank may ask some questions.

In most cases, the teller will just ask a routine question or two. If a teller asks where you got the money, just be honest. A simple, one-sentence reply will do, like "I sold my car" or "It's a gift from family."

If you're looking for a better place to keep your cash, you might want to open a high-yield savings account. Right now, one of my favorites is offering a bonus for new accountholders and a top-tier APY. Interested? Click here to learn more and open an account today.

Over $10,000 in cash triggers a report -- and don't try to get around it

Here's the number you might want to keep in mind: $10,000. For cash transactions totaling more than $10,000 in a single day, banks must file a Currency Transaction Report, or CTR. That report is then sent to a government agency called the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, for review.

You might think you can get around a CTR with multiple transactions -- say, $6,000 one day and $5,000 the next. Don't do it. That process is called "structuring," and it's illegal. Also, fishy-looking transactions of any amount can trigger a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR).

If you're making a single deposit, you should have nothing to worry about. Still, it's good to remember: Whenever you're making a big deposit, it's best to do it all at once -- and be honest about where the money's coming from.

Cash is quick -- checks, not as much

Cash deposits are usually made available pretty quickly. With checks, however -- particularly larger ones -- your money could be held up for days. For that reason, be sure to plan ahead and deposit early if you'll need the money by a certain time.

With a single cash deposit of $5,000, you won't have to worry about government reports or even a long delay. But when you're dealing with other types of deposits, it's helpful to keep all of the above in mind.

Want to earn 10x the average savings APY on that big deposit? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts and open an account today.