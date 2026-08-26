Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Published on Aug. 26, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

I earn 4.00% APY on my savings right now, which is a really good interest rate. I keep about $20,000 in cash for emergencies there, and that earns about $800 per year in interest. Not bad at all!

But beyond that emergency fund, I don't want to keep too much money in a savings account. At some point, extra cash sitting there actually costs me money instead of making it.

That's because those same dollars could be working a lot harder if invested long term. Here's how I split my cash between saving and investing -- and why keeping too much in the bank is a mistake.

How much interest a savings account earns

Right now, the national average savings account pays 0.38% APY, according to the FDIC. Top online savings accounts pay upwards of 3.50% to 4.00% instead.

That gap is bigger than it looks. At the 0.38% APY average, a $20,000 balance earns about $76 a year in interest. At my 4.00% rate, that same $20,000 earns roughly $800. It's the same money at the same risk, but it pays about 10 times more.

So if your cash is still parked at a big bank earning next to nothing, that's the easiest money you'll make all year. Compare today's best high-yield savings accounts and grab a rate that actually pays you.

Where "a lot" turns into "too much"

Even if you're earning a high interest rate, there's a point at which excess savings isn't doing you much good.

A full emergency fund in savings should be between three and six months of essential living expenses. This is cash you need to keep liquid, and you'll want it earning the highest APY possible to keep up with inflation.

If you have other short-term savings goals (like saving up for a house or car in the next couple years), you should keep that in a savings account, too.

But for any money above that, it's like your long-term money is stuck in a short-term job. It can grow way bigger if you invest it instead.

What extra cash in savings is really costing you

Let's say you're a supersaver and you're sitting on an extra $50,000 in savings (congrats, by the way -- that's a huge accomplishment on its own).

Keeping that money in savings feels safe, and it is. But safe money barely keeps up with inflation, so it's not really growing much at all over the years. If you invest that money instead, that same $50,000 could work a whole lot harder for you.

The S&P 500 has returned nearly 10% a year on average since 1928, according to Motley Fool Money research. Let's be conservative and assume 8% instead of 10%. Here's what a spare $50,000 looks like over time, sitting in savings at 4.00% versus invested at 8% annual return.

Time In Savings (4.00%) Invested (8%) Difference
After 10 years ~$74,000 ~$107,900 ~$33,900
After 20 years ~$109,600 ~$233,000 ~$123,400
After 30 years ~$162,200 ~$503,100 ~$340,900
Data source: Author's calculations.

The longer the money sits, the wider the gap gets because of compound growth.

What I do with all my savings

My money set-up is pretty simple. I keep my emergency fund in a high-yield savings account earning the highest APY possible. Right now my account pays 4.00%, which is a top rate in 2026.

Everything beyond that goes to investing accounts. I've been buying index funds for over 15 years, inside my Roth IRA, workplace 401(k) and regular brokerage account.

There've been a few really scary years when the stock market has had massive drops (during the COVID-19 pandemic, for example). But I've thankfully never sold anything and my accounts have always fully recovered -- and way more. Volatility is part of investing, but if you hold for years and decades, that's where true wealth is built.

How to put your extra cash to work

Start by figuring out how much you really need in savings. Add up your emergency fund plus anything you'll need in the next couple of years, and keep that in a high-APY savings account.

Then take a hard look at what's left over. If you've got a huge balance just sitting idle, that's the money that could be growing long-term wealth.

Compare the best online stock brokers and put your excess savings to work. The sooner it's invested, the more time it has to grow.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.