Here's What Happens When You Move All Your Savings to an HYSA

Every year, one of my top recommendations for people looking to up their money game is to open a new savings account.

But not just any old savings account at any ol' bank. I'm talking about a high-yield savings account (HYSA), ideally at a no-fee online bank that actually helps you save more.

Here's what happens when you make the switch, and where to find a good account.

1. You start earning hundreds more in interest

If you have $10,000 parked in a simple savings or regular checking account at a big bank, you're likely earning 0.01% APY. And your yearly interest is… $1. That's not a typo.

Now take that same $10K and move it to a high-yield savings account earning 4.00% APY, you're now looking at $400 per year in interest!

That's why it's called a "high-yield" savings account. They pay way higher interest rates, which means your money earns more interest.