Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account

For you, taking $10,000+ out of the bank might be standard operating procedure. But no matter how often you do it, the federal government's going to find out about it.

Don't worry, you're (probably) not in any trouble. But there are some things to keep in mind before you withdraw a five-figure sum.

Here's what happens when you take $10,000 out of your bank account -- and how to do it the right way.

Your bank sends a report to the government

According to federal law, for any cash withdrawal or deposit over $10,000, financial institutions must file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) -- a report that gets sent to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Why, you ask? To prevent fraud and money laundering. In the report: Personal details like name and account info, plus your transaction amount and how the money was taken out -- cash, check, etc. The report might be shared with other agencies, too, including the IRS.

Of course, people withdraw and deposit giant sums all the time -- if you aren't breaking the law, you have no cause for concern. If a bank teller (or anyone else) asks what the money is for, just be honest. No reason to worry.

Plus, if you want a better place for the cash you do have in the bank, you probably want to open a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Right now, top HYSAs are offering APYs of 4.00% or more, which means you could be earning $400 a year in interest on a $10,000 balance.

Ready to move your cash? Check out our list of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.

Important: Don't try to get around it

If you're the private type, you might try and get around the CTR by withdrawing, say $6,000 today and $4,000 tomorrow. Bad idea.

There are procedures in place to prevent people from gaming the system. Your bank could even file a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) for smaller withdrawals if they think you're trying to find a workaround.

Again, it's worth saying: Taking out a five-figure sum isn't illegal or even unusual. But when it happens, the government will take notice.

When you do have to withdraw a big amount, do it all at once -- and if anyone asks you why, just be honest. If you're not breaking the law, you won't have any reason to worry.

Want to earn more on your savings now? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts to earn up to 4.00% APY.