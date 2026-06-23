Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account

Taking $10,000 in cash out of your bank account isn't a crime. So why does the government find out when you do it?

No, withdrawing lots of cash isn't wrong, and you (probably) won't face any penalty for doing it. But the transaction doesn't happen quietly. Federal law requires your bank to report it to the government automatically -- and there are a few other things that might happen in the process.

All of them are worth understanding before you walk into your branch. Here's what to expect.

Your bank files a report with the federal government

The moment you request $10,000 or more in cash, your bank is required under the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970 to file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department. Your bank handles this automatically -- you won't be notified, and you won't receive a copy.

The report is totally routine. The law requires them on any cash transaction of $10,000 or more, regardless of whether it's a withdrawal, a deposit, or a currency exchange. It's designed to detect money laundering, tax evasion, and other financial crimes -- not because your transaction specifically is suspicious.

It's worth noting that the $10,000 threshold has never been adjusted for inflation since Congress set it in 1970. In today's dollars, that original threshold would be worth roughly $88,000. That means far more ordinary transactions get reported today than the law originally intended.

The teller might ask what the money is for

Don't be surprised if a bank teller asks why you're withdrawing such a large amount. This isn't an interrogation; it's standard practice. Banks are required to gather information about large cash transactions to fulfill compliance obligations, and because unusual activity can trigger additional review.

You're not legally required to answer, but being vague or evasive can raise flags. If your withdrawal is for something routine -- buying a used car, covering a security deposit -- just say so. An honest explanation typically ends the conversation there.

If something about the transaction does seem unusual to the bank, it has discretion to file a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) separately from the CTR. Unlike a CTR, which is automatic once the dollar threshold is hit, a SAR is judgment-based. And you'll never be told one was filed.

Breaking it into smaller withdrawals doesn't help -- and can actually hurt

You might think that multiple smaller withdrawals -- say, $4,000 on Monday and $6,000 on Thursday -- sidesteps the reporting requirement. It doesn't, and doing it can make things much worse.

This practice is called "structuring," and it's a federal crime under the Bank Secrecy Act regardless of whether the money itself is legitimate. Banks are trained to recognize structuring patterns, and are required to file SARs when they suspect it. Penalties can include fines and, in serious cases, criminal charges or forfeiture of funds.

The key point: A standard bank report isn't an issue. Trying to avoid one is what has the potential to create real problems.

Don't need cash? There are better options

Cash withdrawals make sense in some situations. But if you're using cash "just because," another option is almost always better.

Wire transfers, ACH transfers, and cashier's checks are more convenient and don't trigger the same government reports. If you're worried about a large transaction raising red flags, any of these options is a better choice.

And if the goal is to move your cash somewhere it can actually earn a solid return, you can open a high-yield savings account with an online bank -- no branch visit required.

To learn more, check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.