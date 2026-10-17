Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account
The rule that flags your $10,000 cash withdrawal is older than the Happy Meal. The government set it in 1972, and it hasn't changed since.
It's not illegal to take out that much cash. But if you withdraw over $10,000 in a single day, your bank files a routine report with the federal government.
I actually worked at McDonald's back in high school, and back then I couldn't even fathom holding $10,000 in cash. These days, between buying a car and flipping stuff online, I get why it's necessary to deal with big sums of money. Here's what actually happens when you do.
Your bank sends a report to the Treasury, but it rarely gets pulled up
Your bank is legally required to file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) any time you take out more than $10,000 in cash in one business day.
That report goes to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury.
By the way, several withdrawals on the same day count together, so don't try and sneak around it by making four withdrawals of $2,500 each. The teller will ask for your ID, since the report needs your name, address, and taxpayer ID number. They will also probably ask what your plans are for that money.
I know what you're thinking… "What I do with my own money is none of your business!"
The good news is, most CTRs never even get opened by law enforcement. Of more than 167 million filed from fiscal 2014 through 2023, only about 5.4% were accessed through FinCEN's system, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).
The $10,000 rule hasn't changed since 1972
The $10,000 threshold has never been adjusted for inflation. In 2026 dollars, the original amount would be worth about $81,000, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
That's why the reports keep piling up. $10,000 isn't what it used to be. The Happy Meal didn't even go national until 1979. Imagine if you could still buy one of those for its original price of $1.10!
There could be a change coming, though. A bill called the STREAMLINE Act has been proposed to raise the threshold to $30,000 and adjust it for inflation every five years. But it hasn't become law as of this writing.
How much cash you can withdraw from a bank
Legally, there's no federal limit on how much of your own cash you can withdraw. Banks might set their own guardrails, and branches only have so much on hand.
ATMs usually cap you at a modest daily amount, so a big $10,000+ withdrawal means a trip to the teller. If you plan ahead, it's a good idea to call the branch and give them a heads up to make sure you don't get blindsided when you get there.
I personally rarely deal in cash. My money sits in online banks with no monthly fees and better APYs than most big traditional banks pay. Cash in an envelope earns nothing, so if your $10,000 doesn't have a job yet, park it in one of the best high-yield savings accounts until it does.
A great place to start is SoFi, which won our Best Online Bank award for 2026.
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Splitting up withdrawals to dodge the report is a federal crime
Breaking a big withdrawal into smaller ones to avoid a CTR is called structuring, and it's a federal crime. That's true even when you're doing something totally legal with the money.
Banks are trained to spot folks trying to dodge the rule, then they file a Suspicious Activity Report if they catch you. Banks flagged more than 900,000 structuring activities on those reports each year from 2019 through 2023, according to the GAO.
My advice: If you need the cash, take it out in one trip and just answer the teller's questions. Yes, it's an annoying rule. But hey, so is daylight saving time. And until Washington fixes either, all we can do is follow the rules and complain in the comments.
FAQs
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A bank can delay or limit a large cash withdrawal, but it generally can't "refuse" to give you your money without a reason like a legal hold or suspected fraud. Most delays happen because the branch is short on cash. Calling ahead usually fixes it.
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Yes. The same report applies to cash deposits over $10,000 in one business day, not just withdrawals. Several deposits on the same day count together, and splitting them up to avoid the report is structuring.
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Not directly, but it can find out. Your bank sends the report to FinCEN, a Treasury bureau, and the IRS is one of the agencies allowed to search those reports. A withdrawal itself isn't taxable, so there's usually nothing for the IRS to act on.
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