Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $10,000 From Your Bank Account

The rule that flags your $10,000 cash withdrawal is older than the Happy Meal. The government set it in 1972, and it hasn't changed since.

It's not illegal to take out that much cash. But if you withdraw over $10,000 in a single day, your bank files a routine report with the federal government.

I actually worked at McDonald's back in high school, and back then I couldn't even fathom holding $10,000 in cash. These days, between buying a car and flipping stuff online, I get why it's necessary to deal with big sums of money. Here's what actually happens when you do.

Your bank sends a report to the Treasury, but it rarely gets pulled up

Your bank is legally required to file a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) any time you take out more than $10,000 in cash in one business day.

That report goes to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury.

By the way, several withdrawals on the same day count together, so don't try and sneak around it by making four withdrawals of $2,500 each. The teller will ask for your ID, since the report needs your name, address, and taxpayer ID number. They will also probably ask what your plans are for that money.

I know what you're thinking… "What I do with my own money is none of your business!"

The good news is, most CTRs never even get opened by law enforcement. Of more than 167 million filed from fiscal 2014 through 2023, only about 5.4% were accessed through FinCEN's system, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

The $10,000 rule hasn't changed since 1972

The $10,000 threshold has never been adjusted for inflation. In 2026 dollars, the original amount would be worth about $81,000, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

That's why the reports keep piling up. $10,000 isn't what it used to be. The Happy Meal didn't even go national until 1979. Imagine if you could still buy one of those for its original price of $1.10!

There could be a change coming, though. A bill called the STREAMLINE Act has been proposed to raise the threshold to $30,000 and adjust it for inflation every five years. But it hasn't become law as of this writing.

How much cash you can withdraw from a bank

Legally, there's no federal limit on how much of your own cash you can withdraw. Banks might set their own guardrails, and branches only have so much on hand.

ATMs usually cap you at a modest daily amount, so a big $10,000+ withdrawal means a trip to the teller. If you plan ahead, it's a good idea to call the branch and give them a heads up to make sure you don't get blindsided when you get there.

I personally rarely deal in cash. My money sits in online banks with no monthly fees and better APYs than most big traditional banks pay. Cash in an envelope earns nothing, so if your $10,000 doesn't have a job yet, park it in one of the best high-yield savings accounts until it does.