Here's What Happens When You Withdraw $5,000 From Your Bank Account

There are plenty of valid reasons to withdraw $5,000 from your bank account -- but just know that it might not be as simple as you think.

For a few different reasons -- logistics, bank protocol, federal law -- there are some complications involved when you try to take out a four-figure sum. Here's what to expect, and how to be prepared for your next big withdrawal.

You might be asked what it's for

If you withdraw a big amount, a bank teller might ask you what the money's for. That might feel intrusive or unprofessional -- but it's actually par for the course.

Asking this question helps banks spot fraud, scams, and money laundering from the jump. Just know that you don't need to give a detailed answer. A simple response like "personal use" will do.

And to reiterate: Just because you're being asked, it doesn't mean you're on a criminal watchlist. It's absolutely routine.

The money might not be immediately available

Most banks -- especially smaller branches -- keep a surprisingly limited amount of physical cash on hand. A $5,000 withdrawal isn't at all unusual, but it may not always be immediately available, depending on the day.

If that happens, the bank might ask you to come back later, maybe the next business day. Again, this is normal: Not a red flag at all.

Also keep in mind that withdrawing $5,000 directly from an ATM will be tough. Most banks cap daily ATM withdrawals between $300 and $1,000. To get more, you'll probably need to visit a branch in-person with a valid ID.

There's no IRS report to worry about

By law, if you deposit or withdraw more than $10,000 in a single day, your bank has to file a Currency Transaction Report with the IRS. If you're in the four figures, you should be in the clear.

What will raise red flags, however, is breaking up big withdrawals into smaller amounts to avoid crossing the $10,000 threshold. This practice, called "structuring," is monitored closely -- and is flagged more often than a single large withdrawal.

The lesson? If you have to take out a big amount, do it all at once -- and always be honest about where that money's going.

Once you get it, the money's your responsibility

As soon as a teller hands you your cash, the bank has no liability. That means if your money is lost or stolen, you won't get reimbursed. (Which is exactly why banks suggest safer options than cash, like cashier's checks or electronic transfers.)

If you want a way to keep your money safe and earn a high return, it's probably time to open a high-yield savings account (HYSA). With the best HYSAs, you earn around 4.00% APY on your savings, which means a $10,000 balance could be netting you $400 a year in interest.

Want to supercharge your savings today? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.