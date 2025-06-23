Here's What Most People Don't Know About Stashing Money in a Savings Account

A savings account might feel like a safe place to stash your money -- it's insured, easy to access, and low risk. But if it's not earning at least 4.00% right now, you're probably missing out on hundreds of dollars a year in lost interest.

I've been writing about personal finance for years, and this is hands down one of the most common (and expensive) mistakes people make with their money.

The truth about big-bank savings accounts

If your money is sitting in a traditional savings account at a major bank, there's a good chance you're earning just 0.01% APY. That's not a typo. For every $10,000 you have saved, that's about $1 per year in interest.

Meanwhile, plenty of FDIC-insured online banks are paying 4.00% or more right now. That's over $400 a year in interest on the same $10,000 just for switching where you keep your money.

Your money feels safe -- but it's shrinking

With inflation still hovering above 3%, earning 0.01% is basically moving backwards. Every dollar you leave in a low-yield account is quietly losing purchasing power.