Here's When a Regular Savings Account Beats a High-Yield Savings Account

For almost everyone, a high-yield savings account beats a regular one. It's the same basic account, just paying a lot more interest.

That said, a few specific cases make a traditional savings account a better choice. Here are three big ones.

1. When you're moving a large balance in and out fast

A regular savings (or even a checking account) can be better if you're parking a big sum for only a really short term.

I hit this exact problem last week. I sold a rental property and the proceeds were about $200,000. I could have parked it in my high-yield savings temporarily, which earns 4.00% APY. But I'd need to pull it back out about eight days later for a different investment.

The main issue I faced is transfer times and limits. Online high-yield accounts can take one to three days to move money in or out. Many also cap daily transfers, and mine is limited to $50,000 a day. To move $200,000, I'd need 4 x $50,000 transfers across four days.

Long story short: Sometimes the interest you earn isn't worth the hassle of moving the money in and out.

2. When you need frequent access to cash

A regular savings account at a big bank makes grabbing cash simple. You can withdraw at a branch, hit an ATM easily, or deposit cash the same day.

Online high-yield accounts mostly move money via ACH transfer. There are a few exceptions though. The account I use is Happen Bank LevelUp Savings and it comes with an ATM card plus fee reimbursements.