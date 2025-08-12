Here's Why Americans Are Moving Their Savings Out of Big Banks This Summer

I had my traditional Wells Fargo savings account for over 15 years -- but a few months ago, I finally made a switch (it was a long time coming). Now, I'm earning hundreds more in interest each year with a high-yield savings account, just for moving my money.

I'm not the only one, either. More and more Americans are ditching their old savings accounts this year -- and for good reason.

Here's how easy it is for you to do the same.

Big banks aren't paying savers what they deserve

If you're still keeping your savings at an old-school bank, you're likely earning next to nothing on your cash.

The average savings account APY is just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, a reasonable $8,000 in savings would only earn you about $30 in interest per year.

That's barely enough to cover a nice dinner -- and not nearly enough to beat inflation.

Meanwhile, online banks are offering high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) with APYs of 3.80% or higher, literally 10 times more than the average. That means that same $8,000 could earn you $300 or more annually.

And just like traditional savings accounts, HYSAs also let you access your funds anytime -- making them the perfect place to grow your emergency fund and short-term savings.