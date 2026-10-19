Here's Why I Wouldn't Put $50,000 in CDs Right Now
Putting $50,000 into a CD right now is like buying a timeshare. The pitch sounds great, the price feels safe, and then you spend five years watching nicer hotels open down the street.
And just like I told the timeshare rep that was trying to sell me last week in Cabo, "No thanks, I'm not buying it."
High-yield savings accounts pay almost the same as CDs right now, and the Fed could raise rates again before the end of the year. With that combo, I don't see a good reason to lock up a big pile of cash. Here's my thinking…
My friend's 4.30% CD looked like a steal until rates turned around
About two years ago, everyone said rates were heading down and inflation was under control. The advice was to lock your money in a CD so you could keep earning a high APY for years.
So my friend put $15,000 into a 5-year CD at 4.30%. Not a bad deal!
The Fed did cut rates a few times. But the big drop everyone expected never really showed up. In 2026, expectations completely flipped. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in September for the first time since 2023.
Now my friend is kind of kicking herself. Some top CD issuers are paying around 4.75% on 5-year terms right now. She can't move her money, though, because the early withdrawal penalty would cost her more than what she'd earn switching to a higher rate.
Of course, hindsight's 20/20. She made the best choice available to her at the time, just like I'm sure millions of other savers did. But it shows you can't fully predict where rates are headed. She bought the timeshare, and the new hotels opened anyway.
CD vs. high-yield savings: The rates are in the same range right now
My team and I track APYs daily across 100+ banks and credit unions. And for the past couple years, top high-yield savings accounts and CDs have offered roughly the same APYs.
The way I think about CDs is there has to be an obvious upside to lock your money up. And I just don't see that in the short term. With no rate cuts expected anytime soon, and no huge APY incentive, I think high-yield savings accounts are a better play.
That's been my strategy for a while now. I've kept my money in a high-yield savings account that's stayed between 4.00% and 4.50% APY for the past few years. It's never dipped below 4.00%, and I can pull money out any day I want.
So my friend got a guaranteed 4.30%. I got about the same thing in a hotel room I can check out of any morning.
Right now I'm using a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account, which has a 4.20% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. It also won our Best High-Yield Savings Account award for 2026.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why the stakes are higher with $50,000
The bigger the balance, the more a locked rate costs you when rates climb. On $50,000, every quarter-point rise you miss means about $125 a year in interest you don't get.
The flip side is every quarter-point decrease earns you $125 a year more. That's a nice cushion, but it's not worth locking up $50,000 for, in my book.
Then there's the exit fee. Most CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty, often several months of interest, and longer terms usually charge more. If you need cash for a new roof or a surprise medical bill, you'll pay to get out of the timeshare.
A CD ladder helps soften the lock-up, and they still make sense for some savers, particularly older generations. About 19% of folks 75 and older own CDs, with the median balance of $50,000, according to Motley Fool Money research. Guaranteed income at that age can be more important than flexibility.
I'll take the hotel over the timeshare
I'd keep my $50,000 in a high-yield savings account and stay flexible. If rates keep climbing, my APY can climb with them. If rate cuts start looking likely, maybe a CD will make sense for some of that money.
Timeshares work great for some folks, especially if you love the same beach every year and never want to think about it. I'd rather keep my hotel options open, because rates are rising and I want my money free to follow them.
See today's top high-yield savings accounts, with top APYs over 4.00%.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.