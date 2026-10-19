Here's Why I Wouldn't Put $50,000 in CDs Right Now

Putting $50,000 into a CD right now is like buying a timeshare. The pitch sounds great, the price feels safe, and then you spend five years watching nicer hotels open down the street.

And just like I told the timeshare rep that was trying to sell me last week in Cabo, "No thanks, I'm not buying it."

High-yield savings accounts pay almost the same as CDs right now, and the Fed could raise rates again before the end of the year. With that combo, I don't see a good reason to lock up a big pile of cash. Here's my thinking…

My friend's 4.30% CD looked like a steal until rates turned around

About two years ago, everyone said rates were heading down and inflation was under control. The advice was to lock your money in a CD so you could keep earning a high APY for years.

So my friend put $15,000 into a 5-year CD at 4.30%. Not a bad deal!

The Fed did cut rates a few times. But the big drop everyone expected never really showed up. In 2026, expectations completely flipped. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in September for the first time since 2023.

Now my friend is kind of kicking herself. Some top CD issuers are paying around 4.75% on 5-year terms right now. She can't move her money, though, because the early withdrawal penalty would cost her more than what she'd earn switching to a higher rate.

Of course, hindsight's 20/20. She made the best choice available to her at the time, just like I'm sure millions of other savers did. But it shows you can't fully predict where rates are headed. She bought the timeshare, and the new hotels opened anyway.

CD vs. high-yield savings: The rates are in the same range right now

My team and I track APYs daily across 100+ banks and credit unions. And for the past couple years, top high-yield savings accounts and CDs have offered roughly the same APYs.

The way I think about CDs is there has to be an obvious upside to lock your money up. And I just don't see that in the short term. With no rate cuts expected anytime soon, and no huge APY incentive, I think high-yield savings accounts are a better play.

That's been my strategy for a while now. I've kept my money in a high-yield savings account that's stayed between 4.00% and 4.50% APY for the past few years. It's never dipped below 4.00%, and I can pull money out any day I want.

So my friend got a guaranteed 4.30%. I got about the same thing in a hotel room I can check out of any morning.