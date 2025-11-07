Here's Why I Wouldn't Put $50,000 in CDs

I get the appeal of certificates of deposit (CDs). They're safe and predictable, with guaranteed returns. But if I had $50,000 kicking around, I wouldn't lock it into CDs -- not unless I had a very specific reason.

CDs are great for certain goals, but otherwise they just don't make sense for the average person.

Here's why -- and where I'd put my $50K instead.

CDs are too restrictive for emergency savings

When you open a CD, you agree to let the bank hold your money for a set period -- anywhere from a few months to several years -- in exchange for a fixed interest rate. If you withdraw money early, you'll pay a penalty equal to several months' interest.

That's fine if you're saving for a near-term goal, like buying a home in three years or a car next spring.

But sometimes you need cash now. If your car breaks down or your roof springs a leak, you don't want to be forced to cash out a CD early and wipe out the interest you've earned.

CDs are too conservative for long-term investing

CDs can protect your savings from inflation and interest rate cuts, but they won't make you rich. It makes sense to use CDs to preserve your wealth if you're in or near retirement -- or if you're financially set for life.

But for the average working American, CDs won't even grow enough to ensure a secure retirement.

For long-term goals, you're better off investing in higher-growth assets like stock market index funds. The S&P 500 Index, which represents over half the U.S. stock market, has gained an average of about 10% per year -- more than twice the rate of today's best CDs.

Let's look at how much $50,000 might grow over 10 years if you put it in either A) CDs or B) an S&P 500 index fund.