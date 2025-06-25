Here's Why Keeping $50K in the Bank Could Be a Costly Mistake

Having $50,000 in the bank feels like a financial win -- and it is. It means you've built a strong savings cushion, and you've got options. But here's the part most people miss: Where you keep that money matters just as much as having it.

If that $50,000 is sitting in a traditional savings account earning 0.01%, you're likely losing hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year to inflation and missed opportunity. And in this rate environment, that's completely avoidable. The following four reasons demonstrate why it's such a bad idea.

1. You're probably earning next to nothing

The national average savings rate at brick-and-mortar banks is still around 0.01% to 0.05%. That means $50,000 in one of those accounts would earn maybe $5 to $25 per year in interest.

Meanwhile, some high-yield savings accounts are paying 4.00% or more right now in accounts that are fully FDIC insured and just as easy to access.

That same $50,000 in a top-paying HYSA? You're looking at $2,000+ in interest over the next few years without taking on any investment risk.