Here's Why Retirees Need to Move Their Cash to a High-Yield Savings Account

My uncle has been retired for about a decade. He's smart and lives well off his investments. But one of his money habits drives me nuts.

He keeps between $100,000 to $200,000 in a checking account at any given time, just sitting there as future "spending money." And it earns zero interest.

I don't say anything (I've learned not to mix family and money advice), but it hurts watching him miss out on thousands every year in potential interest.

If you are retired and holding a large cash pile, don't let it sit idle like my uncle. Here's why a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is a smarter place for your money.

What makes high-yield savings accounts better?

High-yield savings accounts are just like other bank accounts you've always used -- only they pay way more interest.

Most HYSAs are offered by online banks, which save money by skipping physical branches and having streamlined operations. Those savings are passed on to customers in the form of higher rates.

Most online HYSAs offer:

FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per depositor, per bank)

Most come with no monthly fees

Transfers in and out are fast and easy

You can automate deposits to simplify your cash flow

For retirees living off investment income, required minimum distributions (RMDs), or part-time earnings, an HYSA is a great place to hold cash between withdrawals.

How much interest could you earn?

Top HYSAs today are paying around 4.00% APY. That's a huge jump compared to the average checking account rate of just 0.07% (or worse, 0.01% at many big banks!)

Here's what that interest looks like after one year: