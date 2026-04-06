Here's Why Your Checking Account Is a Terrible Place to Save Money
For the first decade-plus of my financial life, I kept thousands of dollars in a Wells Fargo checking account. It was safe, it was easily accessible -- and it was earning me next to nothing.
The truth is that in 2026, a checking account is a flat-out bad spot to park your money. That's because it's earning you next to nothing in interest, meaning you're missing out on hundreds or thousands a year in easy money.
Here's where to move your cash today.
Earn hundreds more a year with a high-yield savings account
Opening a top high-yield savings account (HYSA) from an online bank is pretty much a no-brainer in 2026.
That's because you can earn 4.00% APY or higher, 10x higher than the national average savings rate of 0.39%. For checking accounts, the average is even lower: a measly 0.07%.
Here's how the math shakes out with different amounts in the bank:
|Balance
|Top HYSAs (4.00%)
|Average Savings Rate (0.39%)
|Average Checking Rate (0.07%)
|$20,000
|$800
|$78
|$14
|$10,000
|$400
|$39
|$7
|$5,000
|$200
|$19.50
|$3.50
As you can see, there's no contest: HYSAs take the cake. Plus, just like your old-school bank account, HYSAs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, so your money's just as protected.
You can even get sweet perks like:
- Early paycheck access
- No-fee overdraft coverage
- No monthly fees or minimum deposit requirements
Want to start earning hundreds more on your cash? Check out our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available today.
Two of my favorite HYSAs available now
The truth is that basically any HYSA is probably better than your traditional savings account. If you want the best of the best, though, here are two of my go-to recs.
1. Axos ONE®: Unlock an elite APY
It takes a little work to unlock Axos ONE®'s max APY -- but it's easily one of the highest out there.
Right now with Axos ONE®, you can earn up to 4.21% APY on savings, plus 0.51% APY on checking. To do so, you'll have to:
- Receive at least $1,500 in monthly qualifying direct deposits and maintain an average daily balance above $1,500; OR
- Receive at least $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits and keep an average daily balance above $5,000.
Axos ONE® also has no account fees, plus early paycheck access of up to two days. If you can hit either of the two requirements above, this one's absolutely worth a look.
Axos ONE®
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
2. LendingClub: An easier way to earn
With the LendingClub LevelUp Savings account, you'll unlock an easy 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits. If you value ease of use and a high APY, this is the account to look at.
LendingClub also comes with no monthly fees, no minimum balance requirements, and unlimited ATM fee rebates. When you put it all together, it's easy to see why it won Motley Fool Money's award for Best High-Yield Savings Account of 2026.
LendingClub LevelUp Savings
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- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The LendingClub LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
For long-term investing: Open a brokerage account
HYSAs are the perfect spot to park short- and medium-term savings. But for money you don't need quick access to, consider investing with a brokerage account to earn even more.
The reasons are simple: Historically speaking, the stock market is one of the best places to put your money. If you want to play on easy mode, I recommend opening an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks at once. In the long run -- if history is any indication -- you can get even better returns on your money than an HYSA.
Ready to start saving for your future? Open one of our favorite brokerage accounts in minutes today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.