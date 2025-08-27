Here's Why Your Checking Account Should Contain as Little Money as Possible

I used to treat my checking account like a piggy bank. I'd let my balance build up and get super big because I didn't know where else to save money.

But then I realized I was ripping myself off, because that money could have been earning 400x more interest in a high-yield savings account (HYSA).

Checking accounts are like the couch in your living room -- great for short-term comfort, but you don't want your money camped out there forever. Here are four reasons why.

1. Checking accounts pay you basically nothing

The average checking account pays something like 0.07% APY. That's $7 a year on a $10,000 balance. Meanwhile, inflation is chewing away at your dollars like a termite in a woodpile.

Compare that to a high-yield savings account, where top online banks are offering 4.00% APY or better right now. That same $10,000 earns $400 a year.

I remember the first time I moved my "rainy day" money to an HYSA. I literally earned more in one month than my checking account gave me in an entire year.

2. Big balances make overspending way too easy

Back when I used to keep a fat cushion in my checking account, I'd find myself thinking, "Eh, I can afford that extra surfboard" (or whatever impulse buy I was thinking of at the time). The balance made me feel rich, even though most of that money was earmarked for savings.

Now I keep a very low balance in my checking account -- about one month's worth of expenses, plus a small buffer. The rest gets whisked away to savings or investments.

Out of sight, out of mind. And way fewer dumb purchases.