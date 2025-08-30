How a $10,000 Deposit Could Earn You $506 This Year
If your savings are sitting in a traditional bank account, you could be missing out on hundreds of dollars every year. There's a smarter way to grow your money.
NexBank's high-yield savings account, offered through Raisin, comes with a 4.31% APY and a tiered cash bonus, giving you the potential to earn $506 on a $10,000 deposit in just one year. And the bigger your deposit, the higher your potential payout.
Here's how it works.
Earn a high APY automatically
I've reviewed dozens of banks, and this is one of the highest APYs I've ever seen: 4.31% APY. On a $10,000 deposit, you'd earn about $431 in interest over 12 months, assuming rates stay the same. Compare that with a lot of big banks' savings accounts, which earn about 0.01%. At that rate, a $10,000 deposit would earn one dollar in a year.
Moving your savings to a high-yield savings account is one of the best and easiest ways to start earning more money now. That interest is earned automatically -- no extra work, no risk, and no moving parts.
With a 4.31% APY -- one of the highest rates on any account we recommend -- the NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin stands out for savers who want serious returns with minimal effort. You only need $1 to open, and FDIC insurance through NexBank keeps your money protected. Raisin's secure online platform gives you 24/7 access to funds, and there's even a cash bonus opportunity if you deposit at least $10,000 within 14 days -- with higher deposits earning bigger rewards, up to $1,000. It's a no-fuss, set-it-and-forget-it option for growing your savings at a top rate.
Get a bonus for funding quickly
NexBank sweetens the deal with a tiered cash bonus for new deposits made within 14 days of account opening:
- $10,000–$24,999: $75 bonus
- $25,000–$49,999: $250 bonus
- $50,000–$99,999: $500 bonus
- $100,000+: $1,000 bonus
For a $10,000 deposit, that brings your total first-year earnings to $506 ($431 interest + $75 bonus). Deposit more, and you could see your first-year earnings climb into the thousands. Keep in mind, the bonus isn't automatic -- you have to fund your account quickly.
Your money is safe and accessible
Not familiar with NexBank or Raisin? Don't worry. Your deposits are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, just like at any major bank. Raisin is just the platform connecting you to NexBank -- your money is always in the hands of an FDIC-insured bank.
Unlike CDs, which lock your money away for months or years, this account is fully liquid. You can open with as little as $1, make withdrawals whenever you want, and avoid monthly fees. That combination of safety, flexibility, and high returns is rare in today's savings landscape.
Act fast to get the high APY and the bonus
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates in September, which could trigger banks to lower their yields. That means the 4.31% APY could disappear quickly. On top of that, the bonus offer ends Sept. 30, 2025, so waiting could cost you hundreds of dollars.
Bottom line
A $10,000 deposit in a NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin could earn $506 this year. Add in larger deposits, and your potential earnings grow even more. Between the high interest rate, cash bonus, FDIC protection, and flexible access, this is a rare opportunity to make your cash work harder. But the window won't stay open forever. Acting now can earn you today's top rates and a bonus.
