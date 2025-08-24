How I Made $798 More in Interest Just by Ditching My Old Bank

Last year, I earned $798 in bank interest. Which is crazy -- because for over a decade, I was used to making just $1 or $2 a year.

All I did was move my idle savings from a basic Chase account (where I was earning next to nothing) into a high-yield savings account (HYSA) paying over 4.00% APY. The switch took maybe 10 minutes.

Rates are still really high, so this year I'm on track to earn over $1,000 in interest. Here's the full story, and how you might be able to boost your earnings too.

What is a high-yield savings account?

Honestly, I barely knew these existed until a few years ago.

A high-yield savings account works just like a regular savings account -- but it pays waaay more interest. We're talking 4.00% APY or higher, compared to 0.01% from the big banks.

They're designed for storing cash that you rarely touch. Money for things like short-term savings, emergency funds, or any temporary cash you're sitting on. The longer your money sits, the more interest builds up and compounds.

As for safety and security, most of the top HYSAs are offered by banks with FDIC insurance (or NCUA insurance for credit unions). That means the money inside an HYSA is protected up to $250,000 per person -- just like it would be in a Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo account.

How much can you earn?

My old Chase account paid 0.01% interest. That's the standard rate at places like Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo for their basic savings accounts right now.

But now I earn 4.00% APY with an online high-yield savings account. I use a platform called Betterment, but there are a handful of other top online HYSAs offering 4.00%+ APYs right now.

That's a 400x difference. So every $1 I used to earn at Chase… I now earn $400 in my HYSA.

Here's a quick look at how this plays out over a year with different balances: