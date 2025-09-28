How I Make $760 a Year on My Cash Without Lifting a Finger

For more than 15 years, I kept my money in a Wells Fargo savings account. It was the only savings account I'd ever had -- until I realized it was time for a change.

With Wells Fargo, I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY) on my money. That means I was getting exactly $2 a year in interest on my $20,000 balance. Not great.

I dumped Wells Fargo a few months ago for a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Now I earn the non-promotional member-eligible rate of 3.80% APY (rate accurate as of writing). That means I earn $760 a year in interest on that same $20,000 balance -- and I don't have to do a thing to get it.

Here's how easy it is for you to make the same switch.

Hundreds more a year for one easy change

With SoFi®, I earn literally 380 times more in interest than I did with Wells Fargo. Here's how much more I'd earn with different balance amounts: