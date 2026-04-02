How Leaving Too Much Money in Savings Could Cost You $100K+
Savings accounts are super simple and useful -- enough so to probably make you think they're a decent place to park your cash.
The truth, though, is they're not built for long-term growth.
Even if you're piling interest in a high-yield savings account, you can do a lot better elsewhere. Keep your money in savings for too long, and you could be missing out on six figures in potential gains.
Here's what to know about the real cost of keeping excess cash in a savings account.
The cost of "playing it safe"
Let's look at what happens if you leave $25,000 sitting in savings instead of investing it. We'll compare:
- A high-yield savings account earning 3.00% APY, well above the national average of 0.39%
- An investment earning 8% annually, a conservative estimate compared to the S&P 500's historical returns
A 5% difference may not seem like a lot. But over decades -- thanks to the power of compounding interest -- it ends up being huge:
|Years
|Savings Account (3% APY)
|Investing (8% APY)
|Difference
|10
|$33,700
|$54,000
|$20,300
|20
|$45,500
|$116,500
|$71,000
|30
|$61,400
|$251,600
|$190,200
Over 30 years, that's almost $200,000 left on the table -- just for keeping excess cash in the wrong place.
When it comes to saving for your future, sooner is always better. Check out our list of the best brokerage accounts to start investing in stocks, index funds, and more today.
Where your extra money should go
If you're saving for long-term goals like retirement, there are a few smart places to start putting money today:
1. 401(k)
If your employer offers a 401(k) and you aren't putting money in it, you probably should. That's because most employers will match 401(k) contributions up to a certain amount. That's basically free money you're leaving on the table.
Investments in a 401(k) aren't subject to capital gains taxes or dividend taxes. Plus, with a traditional 401(k), your contributions aren't subject to income tax. With a Roth 401(k), on the other hand, your contributions are taxed, but once you retire, you can make withdrawals tax-free.
2. IRAs
Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are also exempt from capital gains and dividends taxes -- plus, anyone with an income can open one. If you don't have access to a 401(k), these are probably your next best option. They also come in traditional and Roth varieties, just like 401(k)s.
There are limitations to how much you can contribute, and how you can withdraw money -- you'll probably want to wait until age 59 1/2 to do so. Still, they're a great way to save for your future.
3. Taxable brokerage accounts
Finally, there are "taxable brokerage accounts," which basically just means a regular brokerage account. It doesn't offer the tax breaks of a 401(k) or IRA, but anyone can open one and choose from thousands of investments. I recommend starting with an index fund that tracks hundreds of stocks for steady, solid growth.
When a savings account makes sense
Savings accounts are still super important. You should absolutely keep money there for:
- Emergency fund: Usually three to six months of expenses
- Short-term goals: Money you're saving for a big purchase or vacation, for example
You'll always want to make sure you have some money in a checking account that you'll have quick access to for day-to-day expenses.
This money should not be invested. Market swings could hurt you if you need the cash soon. Beyond that, though, keeping tons of excess cash in savings can hurt your financial progress.
Ready to start saving for your future today? See our full list of the best brokerage accounts available now to get started.
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