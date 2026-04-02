How Leaving Too Much Money in Savings Could Cost You $100K+

Savings accounts are super simple and useful -- enough so to probably make you think they're a decent place to park your cash.

The truth, though, is they're not built for long-term growth.

Even if you're piling interest in a high-yield savings account, you can do a lot better elsewhere. Keep your money in savings for too long, and you could be missing out on six figures in potential gains.

Here's what to know about the real cost of keeping excess cash in a savings account.

The cost of "playing it safe"

Let's look at what happens if you leave $25,000 sitting in savings instead of investing it. We'll compare:

A high-yield savings account earning 3.00% APY, well above the national average of 0.39%

An investment earning 8% annually, a conservative estimate compared to the S&P 500's historical returns

A 5% difference may not seem like a lot. But over decades -- thanks to the power of compounding interest -- it ends up being huge: