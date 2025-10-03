How Much Interest $10,000 Earns in a High-Yield Savings Account

Only about 1 in 5 Americans use a high-yield savings account (HYSA), according to a recent CNBC study. And that's a shame, because that means the other 4 in 5 Americans are missing out on easy money.

I've been writing about personal finance for years, and here's something I'll never understand: Why leave free money on the table?! If you're going to keep cash in the bank, you might as well earn something worthwhile on it.

Here's exactly how much you could make with $10,000 sitting in a top HYSA today.

How much interest $10,000 earns at 4.00% APY

Some of the top HYSAs are paying around 4.00% annual percentage yield (APY) right now.

At 4.00% APY, here's how much interest $10,000 would earn in interest:

In one year: $400

$400 Per month: About $33

About $33 Each day: About $1.10

Compare that to a traditional bank paying 0.01% APY, where $10,000 would make just $1 in an entire year. The gap is staggering.

I always tell people -- If you were walking along and saw a $1 bill on the ground, would you pick it up? Of course you would. Because it's "free money."

Well, moving your cash pile into a high-yield savings account is kind of like picking up extra money every day (except there's no bending down required -- it just collects and grows in your account). It's one of the easiest wins in personal finance.

Why online banks are better

Bigger interest checks are nice. But online banks have several other benefits that come with high-yield savings accounts:

FDIC insurance: Just like the big banks, most online HYSAs insure your money up to $250,000.

Just like the big banks, most online HYSAs insure your money up to $250,000. Easy transfers: You can usually link your checking account and move money back and forth in a day or two.

You can usually link your checking account and move money back and forth in a day or two. No hidden fees: Many top HYSAs don't charge monthly maintenance fees or have account minimums. Some even waive ATM fees and overdraft charges.

Many top HYSAs don't charge monthly maintenance fees or have account minimums. Some even waive ATM fees and overdraft charges. Better apps and tech: Most online banks focus on a digital-first convenience which lets users manage everything from their phone.

In short, online banks give you all the safety of a traditional bank, but with more modern features and way better returns.