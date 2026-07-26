How Much Interest Would $10,000 Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account This Year?
Right now, $10,000 in a top high-yield savings account with a 4.00% APY earns about $400 a year. That is roughly $33 a month, enough to quietly cover a phone bill you stop thinking about.
That's a lot more than you'd get in a regular checking or savings account. Most big banks pay just 0.01% APY for basic accounts, meaning that same $10,000 would earn just $1 in interest.
Here's how the math breaks down, and where to earn a rate like that today.
How much $10,000 earns in a high-yield savings account right now
Top high-yield savings accounts right now pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. On a $10,000 balance, that range decides whether you earn $300 or $400 over the next year.
Here is what a year of interest looks like at each rate:
|APY
|Interest in a Year
|3.00%
|$300
|3.50%
|$350
|4.00%
|$400
The difference between 3.00% and 4.00% is a full $100 a year, for the same money in the same kind of account.
Rates also move over time, so today's top payer may not lead in six months. That makes rate shopping worth a few minutes before you open anything.
Personally, I've been using Happen Bank LevelUp Savings so far this year and love it. I earn an easy 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits set up. This account also won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
- Competitive APY
- No fees
- Easy ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
- ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
- No branch access; online only
The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.
Why online banks pay a higher APY
Online banks pay a higher APY because they carry far lower costs than big banks. Without branches to staff and maintain, they can pass savings straight back to you as interest.
The national average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Top online accounts pay around 10X that, on money that is just as safe.
Online banks also tend to have fewer fees. Most charge no monthly fees and have no minimum balance requirements. Your deposits are still FDIC-insured up to $250,000, the same protection any big bank offers.
You can still keep your checking and everyday banking wherever you like. But your cash savings belong in a high-yield account, earning instead of sitting still.
Is moving $10,000 to a high-yield account worth it?
A high-yield account is worth it for almost anyone with cash sitting idle. The switch takes a few minutes online and pays you back every month after that.
The interest will not change your life ($400 a year is about $33 per month), but it's close to free money. You keep the same balance, the same access, and the same federal insurance, and earn a few hundred dollars more a year for it.
There is no lock-up like a CD, so your cash stays available if you need it. Rates can drift over time, so it pays to check yours once or twice a year and move if a better one shows up.
Open the account, move the money once, and let the higher rate do the work. When you're ready, compare current top payers on our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.