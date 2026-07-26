How Much Interest Would $10,000 Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account This Year?

Right now, $10,000 in a top high-yield savings account with a 4.00% APY earns about $400 a year. That is roughly $33 a month, enough to quietly cover a phone bill you stop thinking about.

That's a lot more than you'd get in a regular checking or savings account. Most big banks pay just 0.01% APY for basic accounts, meaning that same $10,000 would earn just $1 in interest.

Here's how the math breaks down, and where to earn a rate like that today.

How much $10,000 earns in a high-yield savings account right now

Top high-yield savings accounts right now pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. On a $10,000 balance, that range decides whether you earn $300 or $400 over the next year.

Here is what a year of interest looks like at each rate: