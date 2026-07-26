How Much Interest Would $10,000 Earn in a High-Yield Savings Account This Year?

Published on July 26, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation. APY = Annual Percentage Yield.

Right now, $10,000 in a top high-yield savings account with a 4.00% APY earns about $400 a year. That is roughly $33 a month, enough to quietly cover a phone bill you stop thinking about.

That's a lot more than you'd get in a regular checking or savings account. Most big banks pay just 0.01% APY for basic accounts, meaning that same $10,000 would earn just $1 in interest.

Here's how the math breaks down, and where to earn a rate like that today.

How much $10,000 earns in a high-yield savings account right now

Top high-yield savings accounts right now pay between 3.00% and 4.00% APY. On a $10,000 balance, that range decides whether you earn $300 or $400 over the next year.

Here is what a year of interest looks like at each rate:

APY Interest in a Year
3.00% $300
3.50% $350
4.00% $400
Data source: Author's calculations.

The difference between 3.00% and 4.00% is a full $100 a year, for the same money in the same kind of account.

Rates also move over time, so today's top payer may not lead in six months. That makes rate shopping worth a few minutes before you open anything.

Personally, I've been using Happen Bank LevelUp Savings so far this year and love it. I earn an easy 4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits set up. This account also won our award for the Best High-Yield Savings Account for 2026.

Rates as of
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
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4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Open Account for Happen Bank LevelUp Savings

On Happen Bank's Secure Website.

APY
4.00% APY with $250+ in monthly deposits Rate info Circle with letter I in it. *LevelUp Rate of 4.00% APY applied to full balance with $250+ in deposits in Evaluation Period. Otherwise, accounts earn Standard Rate of 3.00% APY. LevelUp Rate applies to first two statement cycles. Rates variable & subject to change at any time. See terms: https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs
Min. To Earn APY
N/A
  • Competitive APY
  • No fees
  • Easy ATM access
  • Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
  • Requires you to make monthly deposits to earn the best APY
  • ACH outbound transfers limited to $10,000 per day for some accounts
  • No branch access; online only

The Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account has a lot to offer. At the top of the list is its high APY, though you must deposit monthly to earn the best rate. Next is zero account fees, a strong and straightforward perk. Finally, you get a free ATM card, which you can use to withdraw from thousands of ATMs nationwide. Interested? You can open an account with $0.

Open a Happen Bank LevelUp Savings Account

https://www.happen.com/legal/deposits/levelup-savings-t-and-cs

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Why online banks pay a higher APY

Online banks pay a higher APY because they carry far lower costs than big banks. Without branches to staff and maintain, they can pass savings straight back to you as interest.

The national average savings account interest rate is just 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. Top online accounts pay around 10X that, on money that is just as safe.

Online banks also tend to have fewer fees. Most charge no monthly fees and have no minimum balance requirements. Your deposits are still FDIC-insured up to $250,000, the same protection any big bank offers.

You can still keep your checking and everyday banking wherever you like. But your cash savings belong in a high-yield account, earning instead of sitting still.

Is moving $10,000 to a high-yield account worth it?

A high-yield account is worth it for almost anyone with cash sitting idle. The switch takes a few minutes online and pays you back every month after that.

The interest will not change your life ($400 a year is about $33 per month), but it's close to free money. You keep the same balance, the same access, and the same federal insurance, and earn a few hundred dollars more a year for it.

There is no lock-up like a CD, so your cash stays available if you need it. Rates can drift over time, so it pays to check yours once or twice a year and move if a better one shows up.

Open the account, move the money once, and let the higher rate do the work. When you're ready, compare current top payers on our list of the best high-yield savings accounts.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.