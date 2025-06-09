How Much Money Do You Need in Savings to Get Through a Recession?

Right now, I have about $25,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account earning 4.50% interest. If I lost my income tomorrow, that cash pile would help cover my family's bills, groceries, and other expenses without going into debt.

But is it enough to protect me in a recession? What's the ideal savings number to help us ride out a lengthy rough patch?

A six-month buffer is ideal

If you lost your job today, how long would it take to find another one?

In a strong economy, it could be fairly quick. You might land a new gig within a month or two, or pick up some freelance or side work to keep money flowing.

But during a recession, when layoffs spike and hiring slows, finding work could take much longer.

In fact, during the 2007-2009 Great Recession, the median unemployment period was 25.2 weeks (nearly six months), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And when jobs are scarce, even gig work can dry up.

That's why personal finance expert Robert Brokamp recommends folks lean toward a larger savings cushion: