How Much Savings You Really Need to Feel Confident in a Recession

Right now, I've got about $25,000 sitting in a high-yield savings account earning 4.00% APY. If I lost my job suddenly and paycheck stopped rolling in, that stash could cover my family's groceries, rent, and bills for a few months while I get another job.

But what if it takes me more than a few months to find a new job? Do I have enough savings to ride out a recession?

Aiming for a six-month cushion

During the Great Recession, the median unemployment spell lasted over 25 weeks -- basically six months.

That's why many experts lean toward the higher end of the "three to six months" savings rule, especially if you've got kids, a mortgage, or just want maximum peace of mind.

Here's how six months of savings breaks down depending on your monthly spend: