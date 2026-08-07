How Much Should You Have in an Emergency Fund? Here's the Honest Answer by Income Level
A full emergency fund is three to six months of living expenses, not one flat dollar figure for everyone. What you need depends on what you spend, and what you spend tracks closely with what you earn. So your real target climbs with your income.
Here's the math that makes the case. If living costs eat about 80% of your pay, a $60,000 earner needs roughly $12,000 to $24,000 saved. A $100,000 earner needs closer to $20,000 to $40,000.
Here's a full table with numbers you can aim for.
How much you should have in an emergency fund by income
Your emergency fund target is three to six months of living expenses. This typically rises as your income does.
The table below assumes you spend about 80% of your income and save the rest. Find the row closest to your pay to see your range.
|Annual Income
|Monthly Living Expenses
|3-Month Fund
|6-Month Fund
|$40,000
|$2,667
|$8,000
|$16,000
|$60,000
|$4,000
|$12,000
|$24,000
|$80,000
|$5,333
|$16,000
|$32,000
|$100,000
|$6,667
|$20,000
|$40,000
|$150,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$60,000
Income is a decent starting point, but it can deceive you, especially if you earn well and live cheap. The better gauge is your actual living expenses. Add up your average monthly rent, bills, and spending, then multiply that base by three to six to land on your personal number.
And remember, an emergency fund is a range, not an exact rule. Plenty of factors, like a shaky job or a family depending on you, might push you to save more or less.
Whatever number you land on, it needs a home that pays you to wait. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) earned our Best Online Savings Account award for 2026, and it's a solid fit for a fund like this.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Why your emergency fund is based on expenses, not income
The goal of having an emergency fund is to cover the bills you still owe when your income stops. So it's built on expenses, not paychecks. A high earner who lives lean needs less than the table suggests. A smaller budget is the fastest path to a smaller target.
Average monthly expenses for an American household run about $6,545, according to Motley Fool Money research. Six months of that is nearly $40,000, which shows why "just save $10,000" falls short for a lot of families. Your fund should fit your life, not a round number.
When to aim for three months and when to save six
A dual-income household with careers in secure industries might be ok with a leaner emergency fund. The chances of both earners losing jobs at the same moment is lower, giving a family like that some built-in redundancy.
A single earner, a freelancer, or the only provider for a family would want a bigger cushion.
Risk tolerance is another consideration. Personally, I sleep well at night having an emergency fund on the lower end. I know it's risky, but if an emergency comes along, I'm confident I can solve it quickly.
Three big things to consider when deciding your end of the range: irregular income, people who depend on you, and a job that would take many months to replace. Each one adds risk that a bigger cushion absorbs. When you're unsure, save more, because nobody regrets extra cash when a real emergency lands.
Where to keep your emergency fund
Keep your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, not your checking, and definitely not the stock market. Mine sits in an account I barely log into, and that's on purpose. I want that money close enough to grab in a day, but far enough away that I'm not tempted to spend it on a good deal.
A high-yield savings account does two jobs at once. It keeps the cash safe and liquid for the day you actually need it, and it earns the most possible interest while it waits.
If you're picking an account, the best high-yield savings accounts charge no fees and let you transfer money in just a couple of taps.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.