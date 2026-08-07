How Much Should You Have in an Emergency Fund? Here's the Honest Answer by Income Level

A full emergency fund is three to six months of living expenses, not one flat dollar figure for everyone. What you need depends on what you spend, and what you spend tracks closely with what you earn. So your real target climbs with your income.

Here's the math that makes the case. If living costs eat about 80% of your pay, a $60,000 earner needs roughly $12,000 to $24,000 saved. A $100,000 earner needs closer to $20,000 to $40,000.

Here's a full table with numbers you can aim for.

How much you should have in an emergency fund by income

Your emergency fund target is three to six months of living expenses. This typically rises as your income does.

The table below assumes you spend about 80% of your income and save the rest. Find the row closest to your pay to see your range.