How the Average American Could Earn 10x More Interest on Their Savings

If you're like most people, your savings account isn't doing you many favors.

The national average savings APY is just 0.38%, according to the FDIC. That means with $8,000 in a typical savings account, you're earning about $30 in interest per year -- barely enough to cover a nice dinner.

But there's a simple way to fix that: moving your money to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) that earns 10 times that amount.

These accounts are easy to open, pay far more interest, and can help you grow your money faster, all with minimal fees. Here's how you can open one in 30 minutes or less.

1. Find an HYSA that works for you

The best online banks offer high-yield savings accounts with APYs of about 4.00% or higher. That same $8,000 deposit could be earning $320 a year or more, with almost no extra work.

When comparing options, look for: