How to Build a CD Ladder With $10,000 (and What You'd Earn Each Month)
At today's top rates, $10,000 in a CD ladder earns about $350 a year in safe, guaranteed interest. And a slice of your money frees up every six to 12 months instead of staying locked away for multiple years.
A CD ladder just means opening several CDs that mature at different times, rather than dumping all your money into one. As each rung comes due, you decide whether to cash out or reinvest and keep the ladder rolling.
Here's how I'd build a $10,000 ladder, step by step.
A simple split of $10,000 into five CD rungs
You can build a CD ladder with $10,000 many ways, but my recommendation is to keep it simple. For example, splitting it evenly across five, $2,000 CDs, each with a term from one to five years. That's the classic ladder setup I'd start with.
Shorter terms give you quick access to cash. Longer terms lock in higher rates for the years ahead. Together, they balance flexibility and yield.
When your first 1-year CD matures, you can roll it into a new 5-year CD. Do that each year, and eventually every rung is a 5-year CD with one maturing every 12 months.
Again, you can split the money however you see fit. You could potentially front-load the CD ladder to allow more cash to mature sooner. Or do the opposite to lock more money away into longer terms. It's up to you.
What a $10,000 CD ladder could each month
A five-rung $10,000 ladder, split evenly across 1- to 5-year CDs, would earn roughly $350 in its first year at a 3.50% rate. That's about $29 a month.
Here's how that math breaks down across five rungs.
|CD Term
|Amount
|Rate
|First-Year Interest
|1 year
|$2,000
|3.50%
|$70
|2 years
|$2,000
|3.50%
|$70
|3 years
|$2,000
|3.50%
|$70
|4 years
|$2,000
|3.50%
|$70
|5 years
|$2,000
|3.50%
|$70
|Total
|$10,000
|3.50%
|$350
For simplicity, I'm using a flat 3.50% rate across every rung here. Real CD rates vary a little by term and issuer. I just used a blended rate to keep the math clean.
One catch: Some CDs pay interest at maturity, instead of monthly. So that $29 is your earning pace, not necessarily a monthly check. Rates move too, so you won't be earning the exact same amount every year.
This might not be a big deal if you're only investing $10,000 total. But something to be aware of.
How to shop for the best CD rates
Shopping around is really important, and you'll find the best rates offered by online banks and credit unions. Both almost always pay more than big national branches, and a higher rate on the same $10,000 is free money.
The APY matters most, but check two other things: the early withdrawal penalty and any minimum deposit. Locking in a longer term now can pay off if rates fall later, since your rate stays fixed the whole term. Your principal is safe either way, since these accounts carry federal insurance up to $250,000.
Quontic is the one I'd point a first-time ladderer to. It offers a wide range of CD terms with a reasonable $500 minimum deposit, so spinning up several rungs takes one login instead of five.
What to do when each CD matures
When a CD matures, you get a short grace period, usually seven to 10 days, to decide what happens next. You have three moves: withdraw the cash, move it elsewhere, or roll it into a new term.
If you do nothing, most banks auto-renew the CD at the current rate, which may be lower than you'd like. That's why I'd set a calendar reminder for every maturity date.
A little planning here keeps your ladder earning without any gaps. To keep it going, roll each maturing CD into a fresh five-year rung.
For flexibility, keep some cash in a high-yield savings account
Before you put all your money into CDs, it might make sense to keep some funds aside in an account you can access anytime. Most online banks also offer high-yield savings accounts which are the perfect place.
Personally, I keep all my short-term cash and emergency fund in high-yield savings for that exact reason. I want instant access to my entire cash pile, at any time.
My retired in-laws hold a handful of CDs, which is common for their age. CD ownership peaks for savers aged 65 to 74, according to Motley Fool Money research. But they also keep a healthy amount of cash in a savings account, so they can pull money in-between ladder rungs.
A CD ladder only works as hard as the rates you lock in. The higher the APY on each rung, the faster that $350 a year climbs.
FAQs
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The main downside of a CD ladder is that your money is locked up until each CD matures. You can pull money out early, but it will trigger a penalty. Also, if rates rise, you are stuck earning the lower rate you locked in.
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A CD ladder and a high-yield savings account are different tools built for different goals. Many people have both. CDs are better for money you will not need soon, while a high-yield savings account wins for cash you might use anytime.
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CD rates are more likely to hold steady or rise than they are to fall in 2026. The rate cuts many expected earlier this year have stalled as inflation runs hot, and about half of Fed officials now project at least one hike this year. CD yields tend to move with the Fed.
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