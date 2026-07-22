How to Build a CD Ladder With $10,000 (and What You'd Earn Each Month)

At today's top rates, $10,000 in a CD ladder earns about $350 a year in safe, guaranteed interest. And a slice of your money frees up every six to 12 months instead of staying locked away for multiple years.

A CD ladder just means opening several CDs that mature at different times, rather than dumping all your money into one. As each rung comes due, you decide whether to cash out or reinvest and keep the ladder rolling.

Here's how I'd build a $10,000 ladder, step by step.

A simple split of $10,000 into five CD rungs

You can build a CD ladder with $10,000 many ways, but my recommendation is to keep it simple. For example, splitting it evenly across five, $2,000 CDs, each with a term from one to five years. That's the classic ladder setup I'd start with.

Shorter terms give you quick access to cash. Longer terms lock in higher rates for the years ahead. Together, they balance flexibility and yield.

When your first 1-year CD matures, you can roll it into a new 5-year CD. Do that each year, and eventually every rung is a 5-year CD with one maturing every 12 months.

Again, you can split the money however you see fit. You could potentially front-load the CD ladder to allow more cash to mature sooner. Or do the opposite to lock more money away into longer terms. It's up to you.

What a $10,000 CD ladder could each month

A five-rung $10,000 ladder, split evenly across 1- to 5-year CDs, would earn roughly $350 in its first year at a 3.50% rate. That's about $29 a month.

Here's how that math breaks down across five rungs.