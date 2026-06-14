How Your Checking Account Could Be Quietly Costing You Hundreds a Year
Most people don't think of their checking and savings accounts as a potential financial problem. They're just an easy way for money to come in and out.
But if you're keeping a few thousand dollars there at any given time -- and a lot of us are -- you're likely leaving real money on the table every single year. Here's what to know, and an easy way to fix it.
Two ways your standard bank account can cost you money
The first is more common than you think: Keeping way too much money in your checking account.
Most checking accounts don't earn meaningful interest -- the national average is just 0.07% APY, and many popular accounts pay 0.01% or nothing at all. If you're sitting on, say, $10,000 in checking "just in case," you're missing out on real earnings.
The second problem is the interest rate on your savings account. The average here is just 0.38% APY -- not much of an improvement. On that same $10,000 balance, you're getting just $38 a year.
If your bank charges any sort of monthly fees, you might be losing even more ground. And that's not to mention that with inflation, your money's becoming less and less valuable by the day when it just sits there.
The fix for all the above is the same: Move the money you don't need for day-to-day spending into a top high-yield savings account (HYSA). The best options are offering 4.00% APY or more, which nets you $400 a year on a $10,000 balance.
Just keep enough in checking to cover bills and avoid overdrafts, and let the rest work harder in an HYSA. If you want to get started, here are two accounts worth considering.
SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Best all-in-one option
SoFi® is a great fit if you're open to consolidating your checking and savings under one roof. You'll get:
- Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings
- Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.
- Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage
- Access to paychecks up to two days early
There are also no account fees or minimum balance requirements, which matters when you're deciding whether to move your primary banking. The combined checking-and-savings setup is super convenient -- you can track all your finances in one place and move money between them instantly.
I have SoFi® myself. For my money (literally), it's the easiest way to start earning more on your cash.
SoFi Checking and Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn up to 3.80% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 0.70% APY Boost (added to the 3.10% APY as of 5/28/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account and receive eligible direct deposits OR qualifying deposits of $5,000 every 31 days by 12/31/26. Rates are variable, subject to change. Terms apply at sofi.com/banking#2. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $400 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of $50 or $400 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
CIT Platinum Savings: Best for earning on bigger balances
If you'd rather keep your current checking account and just move your savings elsewhere, CIT Platinum Savings is worth a look. You'll get:
- A standard APY of 3.75% on balances of $5,000 or more, boosted up to 4.10%* APY for six months with promo code CITBoost
- No account fees
- A minimum of $100 to open an account
The tiered structure is the one thing to know upfront: Balances under $5,000 earn just 0.25% APY, so this account rewards people who are moving a bigger chunk of savings, not a small starter amount.
CIT Platinum Savings
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends June 30, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Which account is right for you?
If you want to simplify your financial life while earning a high APY, SoFi® is a great all-in-one option. On the other hand, if you're just looking for somewhere better to park your savings, CIT fits well alongside an existing checking account.
Either way, you can be earning 10X the national average savings APY just for taking a few minutes to switch. That's the power of choosing the right bank account.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresThe Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.