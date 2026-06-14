How Your Checking Account Could Be Quietly Costing You Hundreds a Year

Most people don't think of their checking and savings accounts as a potential financial problem. They're just an easy way for money to come in and out.

But if you're keeping a few thousand dollars there at any given time -- and a lot of us are -- you're likely leaving real money on the table every single year. Here's what to know, and an easy way to fix it.

Two ways your standard bank account can cost you money

The first is more common than you think: Keeping way too much money in your checking account.

Most checking accounts don't earn meaningful interest -- the national average is just 0.07% APY, and many popular accounts pay 0.01% or nothing at all. If you're sitting on, say, $10,000 in checking "just in case," you're missing out on real earnings.

The second problem is the interest rate on your savings account. The average here is just 0.38% APY -- not much of an improvement. On that same $10,000 balance, you're getting just $38 a year.

If your bank charges any sort of monthly fees, you might be losing even more ground. And that's not to mention that with inflation, your money's becoming less and less valuable by the day when it just sits there.

The fix for all the above is the same: Move the money you don't need for day-to-day spending into a top high-yield savings account (HYSA). The best options are offering 4.00% APY or more, which nets you $400 a year on a $10,000 balance.

Just keep enough in checking to cover bills and avoid overdrafts, and let the rest work harder in an HYSA. If you want to get started, here are two accounts worth considering.

SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Best all-in-one option

SoFi® is a great fit if you're open to consolidating your checking and savings under one roof. You'll get:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage

Access to paychecks up to two days early

There are also no account fees or minimum balance requirements, which matters when you're deciding whether to move your primary banking. The combined checking-and-savings setup is super convenient -- you can track all your finances in one place and move money between them instantly.

I have SoFi® myself. For my money (literally), it's the easiest way to start earning more on your cash.