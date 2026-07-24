HYSA vs. CD in July 2026: Which One Pays More Right Now?
Right now, top high-yield savings accounts and top CDs pay almost the same rate, so neither one wins on yield alone. That changes the real question.
Instead of chasing a few extra basis points, you're deciding whether to lock your cash away to get them. My answer is no, even if you find a promo rate on a CD paying a small premium. The small yield you'd gain rarely covers the cost of losing access when you need it.
HYSA and CD rates are nearly the same right now
Right now, the best CDs offer around 3.50% to 4.00% APY, with a few promo terms nudging a bit higher. The best high-yield savings accounts run about 3.00% to 4.00% APY, and some online banks push a tiny bit past that.
The real difference isn't the rate. A CD locks your rate for a set term but charges a penalty for early withdrawal. A high-yield savings account keeps your rate variable and your cash reachable at any time.
If you're sitting on $5,000 or more right now, one of my favorite accounts is CIT Platinum Savings. It earns up to 4.10%* APY with promo code CITBoost on balances over $5,000. There's no term to commit to and no early-withdrawal penalty.
CIT Platinum Savings
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With the 6 month Boost limited-time offer, you earn 4.10%* APY on balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.60%* APY). After the boost is complete you will continue to earn standard rates -- 3.75% APY for balances over $5,000 (balances less than $5,000 earn 0.25% APY). The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100. Member FDIC. No monthly service fees.
- Competitive APY
- No account opening or maintenance fees
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured
- Interest compounds daily so your money can grow a bit faster
- Balance requirement for maximum APY
- No branch access; online only
CIT Platinum Savings is a no-frills high-interest savings account that offers one of the highest APYs we've found available today -- as long as you can maintain a $5,000 minimum balance. Plus, customers can make an unlimited number of transfers and withdrawals each month (many savings accounts have monthly limits).
Platinum Savings is a tiered interest rate account. Interest is paid on the entire account balance based on the interest rate and APY in effect that day for the balance tier associated with the end-of-day account balance. APYs — Annual Percentage Yields are accurate as of January 9, 2026: 0.25% APY on balances of $0.01 to $4,999.99; 3.75% APY on balances of $5,000.00 or more. Interest Rates for the Platinum Savings account are variable and may change at any time without notice. The minimum to open a Platinum Savings account is $100.
Based on comparison to the national average Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on savings accounts as published in the FDIC National Rates and Rate Caps, accurate as of February 17, 2026.
* Platinum Savings APY Boost Promotion Terms and Conditions
This is a limited time offer available to New and Existing customers who meet the Platinum Savings APY Boost promotion criteria.
Accounts enrolled in the Platinum Savings Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Boost promotion will receive a 0.35% APY boost on the Platinum Savings current standard APY tiers for 6 months following the opening of a new account or when an existing Platinum Savings account is enrolled in the promotion. The Platinum Savings APY boost will be applied on account balances up to $9,999,999.00. Account balances above $9,999,999.00 will earn the standard APY. If the standard-published APY should change during the promotion period, the APY boost will move with it, offering an account APY above the standard rate.
The Promotion begins on February 13, 2026, and ends August 31, 2026. Customers enrolled in the promotion prior to the end date will receive the APY boost for the 6-month period outlined in the terms and conditions.
The promotion can end at any time without notice.
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures.
CIT General Disclosure
For complete list of account details and fees, see our Personal Account disclosures. https://www.cit.com/cit-bank/resources/forms
Where savings and CD rates are headed the rest of 2026
Savings and CD rates look more likely to rise than fall through the rest of 2026. Earlier this year, forecasters expected the Federal Reserve to keep cutting rates. That script has flipped.
Markets now see the Fed's next move as a hold or a small hike, and almost nobody expects a cut soon. The rate outlook changes the math on CDs. For savers, a variable rate becomes an advantage, because a high-yield account can follow the Fed higher while a CD stays stuck.
A CD's main selling point is locking in today's rate before it drops. That protection is worth little when rates look flat or higher.
Either option beats what most people actually earn on their cash. The average savings account interest rate sits at just 0.38% APY as of June 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Against that, a 4.00% account looks like a raise you didn't have to ask for.
Why I keep my cash in a high-yield savings account
I keep all of my cash in a high-yield savings account, not a CD. And that's not going to change anytime soon.
The extra yield I could potentially earn by getting a CD is very small. And the risk of needing that money and not being able to reach it is not.
Flexibility is my main priority. My emergency fund lives in a high-yield account paying 4.00% APY right now, and if my rate slips 0.25% or 0.50% this year, that's no big deal. What I won't give up is being able to move that cash the same day, with no penalty, when a surprise bill lands.
When a CD still makes sense
A CD still wins in a few specific cases. If you have a known expense on a fixed date, a matching CD term guarantees the money is there and earning.
Big upcoming tax bills, saving for a home down payment, or even steady retirement income are common situations when CDs might make sense. You know exactly when you'll need the money, so locking it up costs you nothing. A CD also removes the temptation to spend, since pulling the cash early costs you a penalty.
For everyday savings, though, I'll take the flexible option every time.
The bottom line: with rates this close and the next Fed move more likely up than down, your cash belongs somewhere it can move with you. Take a few minutes to compare the best high-yield savings accounts and start earning a top rate today.
Our Research Expert
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