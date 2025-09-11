HYSA vs. CD: Where Should You Keep Your Cash in September 2025?

Right now, we're in a rare window where both high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs) and certificates of deposit (CDs) are offering APYs over 4.00%. That's nearly 400x what most big bank savings accounts still pay (seriously -- some are stuck at 0.01%).

But things are changing. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates very soon, and when that happens, we'll be saying bye bye to today's high rates.

As someone who tracks APYs for a living, I can tell you: now is the time to make a move.

What to know about high-yield savings accounts

A high-yield savings account (HYSA) works just like a regular savings account. But it pays significantly more interest.

Some top online banks are paying right around 4.00% APY, and you can access your money at any time.

Full disclosure: I'm an HYSA fan myself. Here's why others love them too:

You can move money in and out without penalty, any time. They're safe: Banks are typically FDIC-insured up to $250,000, per person, per account ownership category.

Banks are typically FDIC-insured up to $250,000, per person, per account ownership category. No or low fees: Junk fees are a pet peeve of mine. But many online banks don't charge any, which is nice!

HYSAs are great for emergency funds, travel savings, and short-term goals. Basically any money you want to grow but still keep handy.

HYSAs are great for emergency funds, travel savings, and short-term goals. Basically any money you want to grow but still keep handy.

What to know about CDs