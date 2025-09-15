I Analyze Bank Accounts for a Living -- Here's What I'd Do With $5,000

You can do a lot of things with $5,000.

You could book a spontaneous vacation, buy your partner a special gift, or hit Vegas and let it all ride on black.

But if you want to put that $5,000 in a safe place and earn a solid return, here are a few smart moves that can stretch your money even further -- without any of the risk.

For accessibility: Put it in an HYSA

If this $5,000 is your emergency fund (or money you might need at the drop of a hat), accessibility matters more than squeezing out every last penny in interest.

That's why I'd park it in a high-yield savings account (HYSA). Right now, top HYSAs are paying around 4.00% APY, and your money stays fully liquid. You can transfer it out whenever you need it, and it's held safe within an FDIC-protected account.