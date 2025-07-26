I Bought a Jeep With My Savings Account Interest -- Here's How
A few years ago, I switched banks and moved all my cash over to a high-yield savings account. Instead of earning 0.01% interest with my old checking account, I've been earning between 4.00% and 5.00% the past few years.
And all that interest has all been piling up... This summer it crossed $2,000!
So I went and did something really immature. I found an old rusty '89 Jeep Wrangler for sale and bought it for $2,000. Basically, my bank paid for this Jeep (well, that's the story I told my wife to get her permission).
Here's how I earned that much interest, and how you can too.
Why a high-yield savings account beats your regular bank
Most big bank savings accounts pay a tiny interest rate. In fact, right now the national average APY for savings accounts is 0.38% (checking accounts are way lower, at 0.07%)
Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts (like mine with Betterment) pay closer to 4.00%. That's over 10 to 50 times more interest, just for switching banks.
For me, I keep about $25,000 in cash for back-up savings and short-term money goals. Here's a comparison of how much interest that money would earn in in different accounts:
|Account
|APY
|Interest (1 Year)
|Checking
|0.01%
|$2.50
|Savings
|0.38%
|$95
|HYSA
|4.00%
|$1,000
It's funny, every time I talk about APYs and interest rates, people's eyes glaze over.
But seeing real dollars that can buy real things (like my mid-life crisis Jeep), it starts to make sense. Keeping cash stored in low-interest checking accounts is a mistake.
You can make so much more just by transferring that money to a different bank.
Here's one of my favorite banks right now paying a top rate. Check out the CIT Platinum Savings account -- it offers 4.00% APY for balances of $5,000 or more. Open an account and put your money to work ASAP.
Picking the best high-yield savings account
By the way, you don't need to completely switch all your banking over to a new place. I didn't.
I still use my old big bank for checking, credit cards, and direct deposit. It's just my idle cash savings that I moved over.
While the APY is important when you choose a high-yield account, there are a few other things to look for:
- FDIC insurance: Make sure your money is protected up to $250,000 per account holder.
- No monthly fees or balance requirements: Any fees you pay will eat into your interest earnings.
- Easy access to your money: Transfers should be fast, and the mobile app should be smooth.
I have both of my banks connected to each other on the back end. So transferring money is super easy and it usually only takes one day.
What are you going to buy with your interest?
Most people shrug off bank interest -- because they earn pennies. But when you're earning 4.00% or more on a good size cash pile, that "pocket change" adds up fast.
In my case, it turned into a Jeep. But for you, it might turn into a weekend getaway, a plane ticket to see family, or just a bigger, fatter emergency fund that helps you sleep better at night.
High-yield savings accounts pay real money. And the only thing you have to do is move your cash to a better-paying account.
What do you have to lose? Compare top high-yield savings accounts and start earning more today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.