I Bought a Jeep With My Savings Account Interest -- Here's How

A few years ago, I switched banks and moved all my cash over to a high-yield savings account. Instead of earning 0.01% interest with my old checking account, I've been earning between 4.00% and 5.00% the past few years.

And all that interest has all been piling up... This summer it crossed $2,000!

So I went and did something really immature. I found an old rusty '89 Jeep Wrangler for sale and bought it for $2,000. Basically, my bank paid for this Jeep (well, that's the story I told my wife to get her permission).

Here's how I earned that much interest, and how you can too.

Why a high-yield savings account beats your regular bank

Most big bank savings accounts pay a tiny interest rate. In fact, right now the national average APY for savings accounts is 0.38% (checking accounts are way lower, at 0.07%)

Meanwhile, top high-yield savings accounts (like mine with Betterment) pay closer to 4.00%. That's over 10 to 50 times more interest, just for switching banks.

For me, I keep about $25,000 in cash for back-up savings and short-term money goals. Here's a comparison of how much interest that money would earn in in different accounts: