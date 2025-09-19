I Broke Up With My Bank. Now I'm Earning $700 More a Year in Interest
For more than 15 years, since my parents gave me my first allowance, I kept my cash in a Wells Fargo savings account. It felt safe, it felt simple, it felt smart -- until I realized it was doing next to nothing for me.
With Wells Fargo, I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY). That means I was getting exactly $2 a year in interest on my $20,000 balance. Not great.
I dumped Wells Fargo a few months ago for a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Now my money earns the non-promotional member-eligible rate of 3.80% APY -- and I get $760 a year in interest on that same $20,000 balance.
Here's how it breaks down, and how easy it is for you to make the same switch.
Hundreds more a year for one simple switch
With SoFi®, I earn literally 380 times more in interest than I did with Wells Fargo. Here's how that stacks up with different balance amounts:
|Balance
|SoFi® Earnings (3.80%)
|Wells Fargo Earnings (0.01%)
|$20,000
|$760
|$2
|$10,000
|$380
|$1
|$5,000
|$190
|$0.50
As you can tell, there's no contest. Even if interest rates fall, the difference between Wells Fargo and SoFi® is still massive.
I also love SoFi® for its:
- No-fee overdraft coverage up to $50 with direct deposit
- Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit
- Lack of account fees or minimum deposit requirements
- FDIC insurance up to $250,000, just like Wells Fargo
And right now, you can earn even more on your savings, thanks to SoFi®'s limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. That means you could earn up to 4.50% APY on your money!
Ready to earn hundreds more on your savings? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) to open an account today.
SoFi Checking and Savings
- Competitive APY on both Savings and Checking
- No monthly account fee
- Welcome bonus up to $300 (direct deposit required)
- ATM access
- Unlimited number of external transfers (up to daily transaction limits)
- FDIC insured (up to $3M with opt-in to SoFi Insured Deposit Program)
- Early access to direct deposits
- Tools to help you track savings goals
- Combo account only; no stand-alone savings or checking
- Maximum Savings APY requires direct deposit
- No branch access; online only
- Overdraft protection requires monthly direct deposit minimum
For those who plan to set up direct deposit with their new account, we think SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) is hard to beat. Not only does this savings account offer a strong APY, but the linked checking account earns an above-average rate, too -- which is a rare perk. Plus, new customers earn a bonus of up to $300 with eligible direct deposit. Frankly, it's the kind of combo that could make it worthwhile to switch banking relationships.
Opening your new account is a breeze
Moving your money to a high-yield savings account (HYSA) is quick and easy. It took me less than half an hour to open my SoFi® account -- I did it a few months ago in between NBA playoff games.
Here's how you can open yours:
- Compare top options. Look for HYSAs with a high APY and no fees.
- Apply online. Applications are usually quick and easy.
- Transfer your funds to your new account.
- Move direct deposits and other automatic transfers to your new account, too.
After that, you can decide to close your old account if it no longer serves a purpose.
I broke up with Wells Fargo by phone, and it felt like the end of an era -- and the start of an exciting, more profitable one. If you want an easy way to earn more on your cash, I highly recommend you do the same.
Looking to supercharge your savings? See our full list of the best high-yield savings accounts available now.
