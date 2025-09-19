I Broke Up With My Bank. Now I'm Earning $700 More a Year in Interest

For more than 15 years, since my parents gave me my first allowance, I kept my cash in a Wells Fargo savings account. It felt safe, it felt simple, it felt smart -- until I realized it was doing next to nothing for me.

With Wells Fargo, I was earning just 0.01% annual percentage yield (APY). That means I was getting exactly $2 a year in interest on my $20,000 balance. Not great.

I dumped Wells Fargo a few months ago for a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Now my money earns the non-promotional member-eligible rate of 3.80% APY -- and I get $760 a year in interest on that same $20,000 balance.

Here's how it breaks down, and how easy it is for you to make the same switch.

Hundreds more a year for one simple switch

With SoFi®, I earn literally 380 times more in interest than I did with Wells Fargo. Here's how that stacks up with different balance amounts: