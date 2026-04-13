I Compared Dozens of Savings Accounts. These 3 Paid the Most

All rates discussed in this article are accurate as of April 13, 2026. Rates are variable and subject to change at any time.

I spend a lot of time looking at savings accounts for Motley Fool Money. And after comparing dozens of options, these three shine the brightest for highest APY.

Keep in mind, chasing the highest APY solely can backfire. It's important to weigh all the features, terms, and requirements that a bank offers so that you can find the right fit long term.

Here are three top savings accounts paying the most right now.

1. Varo High-Yield Savings Account -- up to 5.00% APY

If you have direct deposit set up, Varo can get you to 5.00% APY on your first $5,000 (and 2.50% APY on everything else). It charges no monthly fees and has no minimum balance required.

There are two things you'll need to do each month to qualify for the 5.00% APY: receive at least $1,000 in direct deposits each month, and end each month with a positive balance across your Varo accounts.

Clear those two bars and you earn the top rate the following month. Miss them, and you drop to the standard 2.50% APY.

Who it's best for: Anyone who already has direct deposit set up and keeps a savings balance under $5,000. The 5.00% rate is genuinely one of the best available right now -- and the qualification bar is lower than most accounts that offer anywhere near it.

Compare rates across all top savings accounts in April 2026.

2. Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY

Pibank is about as no-strings-attached as savings accounts get. The 4.60% APY applies to your entire balance, with no minimum deposit, no monthly fees, and no hoops to jump through to earn it.

One thing to know going in: Pibank is wire-transfer only. Deposits come in via wire or Plaid, and withdrawals go out the same way. There's no ACH, no Zelle, no bill pay.

If your primary bank charges wire fees, that's worth factoring in. But if you're parking a large lump sum and just want it earning a strong, no-conditions rate, Pibank is a good option.

Who it's best for: Savers with a larger balance who want a high rate with zero qualification requirements -- and who are comfortable working with wire transfers instead of ACH.

3. Axos ONE® -- up to 4.21% APY

The Axos ONE® bundle pairs a checking and savings account under one roof. And if you meet the requirements, both earn solid rates: up to 4.21% APY on savings and 0.51% APY on checking.

To get there, you'll need to either receive at least $1,500 in qualifying monthly direct deposits with an average daily balance of at least $1,500, or receive $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits with an average daily balance of at least $5,000. If you don't meet either threshold, your savings drops to a much lower base rate.

What I like here is the all-in-one setup. Checking and savings in the same place, a 95,000+ ATM network with no fees, and your paycheck potentially showing up two days early. It's a good fit for someone who wants to consolidate banking and still earn a competitive rate.

Who it's best for: Anyone looking to simplify their banking into one place -- and who is comfortable routing paychecks through direct deposit.