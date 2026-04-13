I Compared Dozens of Savings Accounts. These 3 Paid the Most
Offer status
All rates discussed in this article are accurate as of April 13, 2026. Rates are variable and subject to change at any time.
I spend a lot of time looking at savings accounts for Motley Fool Money. And after comparing dozens of options, these three shine the brightest for highest APY.
Keep in mind, chasing the highest APY solely can backfire. It's important to weigh all the features, terms, and requirements that a bank offers so that you can find the right fit long term.
Here are three top savings accounts paying the most right now.
1. Varo High-Yield Savings Account -- up to 5.00% APY
If you have direct deposit set up, Varo can get you to 5.00% APY on your first $5,000 (and 2.50% APY on everything else). It charges no monthly fees and has no minimum balance required.
There are two things you'll need to do each month to qualify for the 5.00% APY: receive at least $1,000 in direct deposits each month, and end each month with a positive balance across your Varo accounts.
Clear those two bars and you earn the top rate the following month. Miss them, and you drop to the standard 2.50% APY.
Who it's best for: Anyone who already has direct deposit set up and keeps a savings balance under $5,000. The 5.00% rate is genuinely one of the best available right now -- and the qualification bar is lower than most accounts that offer anywhere near it.
Compare rates across all top savings accounts in April 2026.
2. Pibank Savings -- 4.60% APY
Pibank is about as no-strings-attached as savings accounts get. The 4.60% APY applies to your entire balance, with no minimum deposit, no monthly fees, and no hoops to jump through to earn it.
One thing to know going in: Pibank is wire-transfer only. Deposits come in via wire or Plaid, and withdrawals go out the same way. There's no ACH, no Zelle, no bill pay.
If your primary bank charges wire fees, that's worth factoring in. But if you're parking a large lump sum and just want it earning a strong, no-conditions rate, Pibank is a good option.
Who it's best for: Savers with a larger balance who want a high rate with zero qualification requirements -- and who are comfortable working with wire transfers instead of ACH.
3. Axos ONE® -- up to 4.21% APY
The Axos ONE® bundle pairs a checking and savings account under one roof. And if you meet the requirements, both earn solid rates: up to 4.21% APY on savings and 0.51% APY on checking.
To get there, you'll need to either receive at least $1,500 in qualifying monthly direct deposits with an average daily balance of at least $1,500, or receive $5,000 in monthly qualifying deposits with an average daily balance of at least $5,000. If you don't meet either threshold, your savings drops to a much lower base rate.
What I like here is the all-in-one setup. Checking and savings in the same place, a 95,000+ ATM network with no fees, and your paycheck potentially showing up two days early. It's a good fit for someone who wants to consolidate banking and still earn a competitive rate.
Who it's best for: Anyone looking to simplify their banking into one place -- and who is comfortable routing paychecks through direct deposit.
Axos ONE®
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- Earn a competitive APY on checking and savings
- Pay no monthly maintenance or account fees
- No cap on how much you can save
- Access to fee-free ATM network
- Extra conditions required to earn the advertised rate
- No physical branches for in-person help
The Axos ONE® bundle makes your money work overtime – all under one roof. Meet the direct deposit and balance requirements, and you'll earn up to 4.21% APY on savings and up to 0.51% APY on checking, some of the highest rates we've seen lately. There are no physical branches, but you can still access cash easily through a network of over 95,000 fee-free ATMs. It's a simple, high-reward setup that actually pays off.
The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is accurate as of 2/1/2026. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Checking is variable and is set at our discretion. The base and promotional interest rate and corresponding APY for Axos ONE® Savings is variable and is set at our discretion. Axos ONE® Savings is a tiered variable rate account. Axos ONE® Checking is a non-tiered variable rate account. Interest rates may change as often as daily without prior notice. Fees may reduce earnings.
Promotional terms and conditions are subject to change or removal without notice. Incentive may be taxable and reported on IRS Form 1099-MISC. Consult your tax advisor. After the accounts are opened, the amount of incentive earned will depend on meeting the additional requirements outlined below.
The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a base rate of 0.00% APY. The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a base rate of up to 1.00% APY.
Axos ONE® accounts are eligible to receive a promotional APY for each statement cycle where the promotional criteria are met during the Qualification Period. To receive the promotional APY on both Axos ONE® Checking and Axos ONE® Savings, the Axos ONE® Checking account must meet both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 below during the Qualification Period:
Option 1
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying direct deposits of at least $1,500 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $1,500.
Option 2
- Your Axos ONE® Checking account has received monthly qualifying deposits of at least $5,000 in total.
- The average daily balance of your Axos ONE® Checking account is at least $5,000.
If both of the requirements in either Option 1 or Option 2 above are met during the Qualification Period:
- The Axos ONE® Checking account will earn a promotional rate of 0.51% APY for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met.
- The Axos ONE® Savings account will earn a promotional rate of 4.21% APY on the first $499,999.99 and 4.01% APY on any additional balance for the statement cycle in which the requirements are met
The Qualification Period begins on the first business day of the month and runs through the 25th of the month. If the 25th of the month is followed by a non-business day, the average daily balance will be calculated including the following non-business day(s). Any qualifying deposits or qualifying direct deposits received after the 25th of the month will count toward the next Qualification Period. The Qualification Period for new accounts will begin on the day the account is approved. New accounts opened on or after the 25th of the month will be eligible to earn the promotional APY starting in the following month.
A direct deposit is an electronic ACH deposit of your paycheck or government benefits, such as Social Security, Disability, etc. International paychecks, international government benefits, other deposits (i.e., real time payments, online banking transfers, ATM and mobile check deposits, etc.), or person-to-person payments are not considered a direct deposit.
Qualifying deposits only include deposits from the following eligible sources: (i) ACH transfers from external accounts, (ii) inbound wire transfers from external accounts, (iii) mobile check deposits, (iv) real time payments. Qualifying deposits do not include: (i) transfers internal to the bank (i.e., transfers between an account holder's Checking and/or Savings account), (ii) interest payments, (iii) promotional bonuses, (iv) credits, reversals, and refunds, (v) ATM deposits.
Both accounts must be in an open and active status on the 25th of the month and on the date the interest is paid to receive the promotional APY for that statement cycle. If either account closes during the Qualification Period, neither account will be eligible to earn the promotional APY for that statement cycle. Account transactions may take one or more business days from the transaction date to post to the account.
Our Foolish take
The average savings account rate in America is currently earning 0.39% per Motley Fool Money analysis and FDIC data.
That means a $10,000 balance earns roughly $39 a year. At 5.00% APY, that same balance earns $500. The difference isn't complicated -- it's just a matter of where your money is sitting.
Choosing the right savings account depends on your situation, and how you move money. While some accounts with top APYs have terms and conditions attached, there are plenty of accounts that don't. See a full list of today's best high-yield savings accounts to find the right fit for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.