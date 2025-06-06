I Earned Over $5,800 on My House Fund in the Last Year -- Here's Where I Kept It

After seven years in personal finance, I've gotten pretty good at helping other people make the most of their money. But this past year, I got to experience a major money win firsthand -- and it all came down to where I parked my savings.

This month, I'm closing on my first house. And thanks to one simple strategy, my down payment has grown by more than $5,800 in the past year -- just by sitting in the right accounts.

A high-yield savings account helped my money grow fast

For the past two years, I've been keeping my down payment in a high-yield savings account (HYSA) from LendingClub. The rate was far better than the 0.01% you get from a traditional savings account, and it was accessible in case we bought a home sooner than planned.

In the past year alone, that HYSA has earned over $5,000 in interest. That's money I didn't have to work for or manage -- it just showed up while I was waiting for the right house.

I timed a CD to boost my return even more

Last summer, when rates were sky-high and I had a rough idea of when I'd be buying, I moved $20,000 of my down payment into a LendingClub CD. The rate was higher than my savings account's, and I liked the certainty of knowing I'd get a fixed return with no surprises.

Fast forward 10 months: That CD is maturing this month, and it earned me over $800 -- right on time to cover some of my closing costs and put new carpet in the basement.

Why timing matters

The reason this strategy worked so well is because I knew roughly when I'd need the money. That let me take advantage of both a high-yield savings account and a CD -- each with a different job.

An HYSA is great when you need flexibility. My timeline wasn't exact, so I kept most of my money here to earn solid interest while still being able to access it quickly if plans changed.

A CD works best when you know you won't touch the money for a while. Despite not knowing exactly when I'd be ready to buy, I felt confident I wouldn't need it for at least nine to 12 months, so I used a CD to lock in a higher rate and earn even more.

Together, they were the perfect duo. My house fund grew by over $5,800 -- with zero stress or risk.

So if you've got a big expense coming up later this year -- like a wedding, move, or home project -- it's worth asking:

Do I need all of this cash to be accessible at all times?

Or could I lock in a portion for six to 14 months to earn more interest?

That one question can help you decide whether an HYSA, a CD, or both are right for you.

Why now is the time to act

The Federal Reserve meets again on June 17-18, and if they decide to cut rates, today's top CD offers could start dropping fast.

That's why I'd open a CD now. Even if you only commit a small part of your savings, you can lock in a high rate and earn hundreds of dollars without lifting a finger.

