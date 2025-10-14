I Got a $300 Bonus With My New Savings Account. Here's Why I Wish I'd Waited

A few months back, I ditched my low-earning Wells Fargo account for a SoFi Checking and Savings account (Member FDIC). It was one of the easiest financial decisions I've ever made: I'm earning a sky-high APY on my cash, and I got a sweet $300 bonus for switching.

My only regret? I wish I'd waited a little longer.

That's because SoFi®'s current bonus is even better than the one I got. Earn up to $300 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply. If SoFi®'s current APY holds, that means users can get a whopping annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 4.50% for their first six months.

Sound good enough? Here's how to make sure you don't miss out.

Earn $300 and a limited-time boosted APY

The current SoFi® bonus breaks down into two parts. First, you can earn:

A $50 bonus for direct deposits totaling $1,000-$4,999.99 within a 25-day period, OR;

A $300 bonus for direct deposits of $5,000 or more within a 25-day period

That means if you direct deposit at least $5,000 in your first 25 days, you'll get a $300 bonus automatically added to your account. Lower deposit amounts can still get $50 in bonus cash.

Then there's the APY boost -- the part I missed out on. Right now, new SoFi® customers can get an additional 0.70% bonus APY on their savings for six months with qualifying direct deposits. New members could earn up to 4.50% APY for six months.

Add it all up, and here's how it shakes out: $10,000 in a new SoFi® account could earn you about $525 in your first six months -- a $300 bonus, plus about $225 from earning up to 4.50% APY for six months. Not too shabby.

Ready to get started? Read our full review of SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) and open an account now.