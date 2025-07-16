I Just Closed My Wells Fargo Bank Account for Good. Here's Why

I've held on to my Wells Fargo savings account for practically my whole life -- mostly out of habit. But after years of watching my money earn next to nothing in interest, I decided it was time for a change.

The average savings account pays an APY of just 0.38%, according to the Federal Reserve. And my Wells Fargo Way2Save Savings account earned me even less -- a paltry 0.01% interest.

Meanwhile, SoFi® is offering up to 3.80% annual percentage yield (APY) on savings -- so it's no wonder I decided to move my money. I transferred all my cash to SoFi® and closed my Wells Fargo account for good.

Here's how easy it was for me to make the switch.

Opening my SoFi® account took less than 30 minutes

SoFi®'s account-opening process was quick and simple. I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account online from my laptop -- no hefty paperwork or long wait times required. In less than half an hour, I was set up with sleek, modern checking and saving accounts.

Even better, I was able to take advantage of SoFi®'s limited-time offer: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.00% APY!

To earn the bonus, new accountholders must complete the following steps:

Open a new SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account

Set up qualifying direct deposits

Direct deposit at least $5,000 within 25 days of your first deposit

If you direct deposit between $1,000 and $4,999, you can still earn a $50 bonus. But the full $300 is worth aiming for if you can land it.

I'm earning way more in interest

The introductory bonus got me in the door, but the high APY is what sealed the deal.

SoFi®'s savings account APY is certainly competitive, but its checking account has something to offer, too. Checking balances earn 0.50% APY with qualifying direct deposits -- much higher than average.

There are no monthly fees and no minimum balance to earn interest. With interest rates like these, I'm finally seeing my savings grow.

I've also been enjoying:

Early direct deposit -- I can get my paycheck up to two days early

No-fee overdraft coverage -- Up to $50 (when you qualify with $1,000 or more in direct deposits per month)

Instant transfers -- No delays when moving money between SoFi® accounts

Join me in switching today

Leaving Wells Fargo felt like a big step -- but honestly, I wish I had done it much sooner. SoFi® made the process easy, and I'm already seeing much more value from my money.

