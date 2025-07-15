I Keep $20K in My SoFi Savings Account. Here's How Much I'll Make in Interest This Year
For years, I kept my emergency fund in a traditional savings account at a big-name bank. It felt like the "safe" choice -- until I realized it was earning almost nothing in interest.
Now, the $20,000 in my SoFi® savings account will earn me more than $700 in interest this year, all because I took 30 minutes or so to move my money. Here's what I did -- and how you can do it, too.
Hundreds more just for moving your money
A few months ago I made the jump to a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account. Right now, it's offering an annual percentage yield (APY) on its savings account of up to 3.80% with direct deposit, along with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements. That's a huge jump from what I was getting before -- and it's 10X the national average of 0.38%.
With the $20,000 in my high-yield savings account, I'm on track to earn around $760 in interest this year -- nearly $700 more than the $76 I'd get from a typical bank. And it's all passive income, requiring zero effort on my part.
Not everyone keeps that much in their checking or short-term savings. But even if you have half that amount -- $10,000 -- you'll earn $380 with SoFi®, compared to $38 with a traditional bank. It's more than worth the time it takes to switch.
Ready to earn 10X the average APY on your savings? Open a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account today.
Why I chose SoFi®
Besides its competitive APY, SoFi®'s account is user-friendly and mobile-first. Its sleek interface makes it easy to set up savings goals and automatic deposits. You'll also enjoy perks like:
- Early paycheck access: Get paid up to two days early with direct deposit
- No-fee overdraft coverage: Get up to $50 in overdrafts covered with no fees (if you receive $1,000 or more in total direct deposits monthly)
- Instant transfers: Move money between accounts or send to friends with no delays
Also, probably the best part: Earn up to $300 bonus with direct deposit. Plus, new customers earn an extra 0.20% APY on savings for up to 6 months with direct deposit (terms apply) -- that equals up to 4.00% APY!
Join me in making the switch
I love my high-yield savings account because there's no risk involved. I just wanted my emergency fund to do more than sit idle -- and earning up to 3.80% on money I already have in savings is an easy, no-risk win.
The switch only took me a few minutes. So don't wait to open a high-yield savings account.
Check out the SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account and start earning more interest today.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. APYs are subject to change at any time without notice.
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.